Zoom presents Robbie’s Supersonic Rocket, a children’s adventure to outer space!

News Desk

DUBAI: Prepare for an exhilarating, high-energy performance and a musical adventure that sets off to explore Planet Zod and outer space in the still of the night. Zoom presents Robbie’s Supersonic Rocket, an amazing spell binding children’s musical based on the beautifully illustrated book authored by Hazel Hiles, British writer.

Sponsored by Zoom and supported by Pearl FM, Dubai based children’s radio station; Robbie’s Supersonic Rocket, will take place on 19th and 20th May 2017 at Hartland Theatre, Hartland International School, Nad Al Sheba, Dubai with two shows scheduled daily.

Suitable for 3 – 11 years old children, Robbie’s Supersonic Rocket is a professional production with 7 original songs produced by husband-wife duo Andy and Hazel Hiles. The pair has been writing, directing and producing children’s theatre for over twenty-five years in a bid to promote and nurture young talent.