XpertLearning Expands its Talent Management Solutions throughout Asia with SumTotal Partnership

DUBAI: Dubai-based XpertLearning, a leading provider of Online Learning, Talent, and Performance solutions in the Middle East and SumTotal, the leading provider of talent management solutions, extended their partnership to offer HR and Talent Software Solutions to the Asian market along with GCC. Under the new partnership, the two companies will be offering solutions to mobilise, develop, promote, reward, and incentivise organisations of all sizes.

“Together, we aim to offer solutions that help organisations discover, develop, and unleash the hidden potential within their workforce and entire business. We will be offering our solutions to Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Singapore, Sri Lanka, India and Thailand,” said Paul Michael Gledhill, Co-Founder and Executive Director, XpertLearning.

“The importance of aligning learning, performance, with recruitment and on-boarding is becoming more and more paramount, with succession and workforce planning starting to take traction in the Middle East region. We believe the timing of this agreement is optimal to help our customers through the strategic elements of integrated talent development and human capital management”. Gledhill added.

“SumTotal is pleased to announce the partnership agreement with XpertLearning. As a local consultancy and SumTotal solution partner, XpertLearning brings a wealth of knowledge in eLearning to the region,” said Melissa Ries, VP & GM, Regional Sales.

Recently, SumTotal unveiled a range of new features and additions to the SumTotal Talent Expansion Suite. The Talent Expansion Suite is the first in the industry to bring talent, learning, recruitment, and workforce management into one platform. It includes expanded access to learning content, enhancements to the visually engaging user interface, improved browsing and search capabilities, and deployment flexibility to meet the complex technical requirements of modern organisations, both in the cloud and on premise. PR