WWF-Pakistan calls for concerted efforts to protect declining green spaces in city

KARACHI: WWF-Pakistan, in collaboration with Nestle, Adamjee Insurance and Engro Foundation, organized a Youth Summit at Iqra University (main campus) on Saturday, 15 June 2017. The event aimed to raise environmental awareness among students and develop their insight into nature conservation. The summit provided participants a chance to interact with motivational speakers and environmentalists who discussed environmental issues ranging from pollution to habitat destruction, protection of forest to conservation of endangered species among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Ali Dehlavi, Regional Head, WWF-Pakistan, said that Karachi is confronting different issues and the most critical is environmental degradation caused by a number of factors. He said that green spaces are disappearing in city and are being turned into dumping sites. He was of the view that citizens should plant more trees and learn to properly dispose of industrial as well as household waste so that the city remains green and clean. He further said it is our responsibility to provide the next generation with a nourishing environment and foster ownership and a sense of responsibility towards environment. ‘Students need to pursue an environment friendly approach which can serve as an inspiration for others,’ he added.

Asad Shahbaz Khan, Regional Manager (South), Corporate Partnership and Fundraising (CPF), WWF-Pakistan, said that the objective of the event was to motivate and involve the youth in valuing the rich natural heritage of Pakistan and supporting conservation initiatives. WWF-Pakistan together with other stakeholders is striving to provide a platform that builds the knowledge of students who can learn about ecologically conscious development and sustainable living. He also shared that awareness events on the environment are bringing about a visible change in the mind-set of the youth across the county, which is reflected in students’ efforts and interest in conservation work. He urged participants to spread environmental awareness and to come forward to support WWF-Pakistan.

Umair Jaliawal, a motivational speaker, said that the youth is the backbone of society and hope of every nation. They are the key building blocks and future a nation depends on them. He further said that enthusiasm and energy of the youth can be utilized better for nature conservation in our country and can bring about positive results. He shared that active participation of youngsters in environmental campaigns can help achieve the desired goals in a short span of time. He emphasized students to adopt conscious behaviour towards environment and increase green spaces in the city so that Karachi becomes more resilient to climate change.

Sheila Hussain, General Manager and Division Head, Adamjee Insurance said that the company is taking concerted efforts for safeguarding the interest of people from possible loss, uncertainty and reduces risk to property and environment as well. She further said that they are supporting such events which are aiming at creating awareness about environment and nature conservation and provide an opportunity to interact with the youth. ‘As part of our management philosophy, we conduct free of cost risk management surveys of various industries that result in improvement and mitigation of the risks to the environment’, she added.

Dr. Sheheryar Malik, Dean of Management Sciences, Iqra University said that Karachi is facing severe garbage and pollution problem which is causing negative health and environmental consequences. He also warned that if these issues are not solved in time, they would make life miserable in city or its quality will be compromised. In order to address these issues, joint efforts are required and mass awareness campaigns need to be initiated with large participation of youth. ‘Emerging businesses and industries in city should think of environment and green belts in city should be restored’, he added.

The Youth Summit was attended by more than 400 students along with faculty members of Iqra University and senior management of WWF-Pakistan, Nestle and Engro Foundation. Eram Masood, Adviser Business Common Wealth Women; Umair Shahid, Coordinator, WWF-Pakistan; Syed Muhammad Fahim, Senior Manager, Adamjee Insurance and others also spoke on the occasion. PR