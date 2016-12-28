Winter Shopping Festival 2016 by Ocean Mall opens

News Desk

KARACHI: Ocean Mall, Karachi – The Winter Shopping Festival 2016-2017 launched recently at Ocean Mall, Karachi where Anoushey Ashraf hosted the opening ceremony with celebrities from TV and Film Industry. There was a surprise for everyone in attendance Pakistan Cricket Player – M. Hafeez & Shoaib Maqsood graced the occasion with his presence as well.

Celebrities and players enjoyed the activities that were happening in the mall, “Take a Chance” game was unveiled by celebrity guests. Dinner was arranged at Baan Thai after which they enjoyed a movie at Cinepax.

“We are really excited to launch our Winter Shopping Festival at Ocean Mall. Winter Shopping Festival has become our annual event; it provides entertainment not only for the people of Karachi but everyone visiting Karachi as well. We want to promote happiness and relaxation in the life of people and want to keep doing something different every year. I would like to Thank everyone for coming to our closing ceremony and do keep visiting the Ocean Mall for the future events as we have something exciting planned for the next year as well.”

Ocean Mall presents “Winter Shopping Festival 2016-2017”, starts from 18th December 2016 till 1st January 2017. The festival will be held at Ocean Mall bringing exclusive discounts, competitions, prizes and fun-filled activities for the whole family.

The closing ceremony of Ocean Mall’s “Winter Shopping Festival 2016-2017”, will be held on 1st January 2017.

Lucky Draw was done on the closing ceremony, along with the gift distribution ceremony. Some of the Grand Prizes included Return Tickets to London, Return Tickets to Dubai, Motor Bike, Generator, Iphone 7s, LEDs & much more. All these prizes were given to people who did shopping of more then Rs.10,000 & entered the Lucky Draw.

The last day of the festival had Ocean Mall’s Kid’s Fashion Show which was the highlight of the closing day. A lot of kids wore Diner’s Clothing & did ramp walk. Parents enjoying watching the Kids Fashion Show & the Kid’s were posing infront of the cameras. Everyone enjoy the festival & was entertained by Ocean Mall’s Kid’s Fashion Show.

The objective for this festival is to make sure that everyone who visits Ocean Mall has an amazing time and gets a chance to win amazing prizes.