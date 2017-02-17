Winners of HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Horseracing Excellence Awards to be Recognised During Dubai World Cup Week

By our correspondent

DUBAI: The inaugural winners of the new His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Horseracing Excellence Awards, established by HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, will be honoured on Thursday March 23, 2017, two days before the 2017 renewal of the Dubai World Cup.

The inaugural Awards will recognise the best performances throughout the year from the horses, jockeys, owners and trainers who took part in Dubai World Cup day 2016. Officially announced by Meydan Group Chairman, Saeed H Al Tayer, during the 2016 Dubai World Cup Post-Position Draw, the Awards will honour Best Horse, Best Jockey, Best Owner and Best Trainer.

With the ceremony held as part of the Dubai World Cup Welcome Reception, the HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Horseracing Excellence Awards are an extension of Sheikh Mohammed’s long-term vision for racing in Dubai, which began with the establishment of the Dubai World Cup in 1996.

“It was twenty-one years ago that the Dubai World Cup was established and now, as we prepare for the 22nd renewal of our famous race, Meydan Group is delighted to host the next development in His Highness Sheikh Mohammed’s far-reaching vision,” said Mr Al Tayer.

“Through the HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Horseracing Excellence Awards we seek to reward and recognise those horses and individuals who have made the Dubai World Cup the world-renowned race day it is today. The nine races held on Dubai World Cup day offer the highest prize money in the world to the connections of the finest racehorses on the globe.

“Yet more than that it offers us the chance to gather the racing world together, offer our hospitality to guests from far and wide and commune with people from all walks of life. The Awards were established as an opportunity for us to celebrate the many achievements of our guests and honour a great sport that is inexorably woven, through thousands of years of history, to the region in which we live.”

The winners of each category will be decided based on a tally of statistical data compiled by the US Jockey Club and analysed by a committee consisting of representatives from Meydan and Nielson, a provider of analytics and insights in the sports industry. The committee will review performance in Group and Graded races from the period running from Dubai World Cup 2016 until Super Saturday, March 4, 2017.

Two additional categories will also be recognised, including a Lifetime Achievement Award, to be decided by the committee, and the exciting People’s Choice Award which recognises the most compelling ‘moment’ in racing to have taken place in any country represented by a runner in the 2016 Dubai World Cup between January 1, 2016 and December 31, 2016. This will allow racing fans to get involved in the decision-making process and vote for their favourite ‘moment’ via social media or through the dedicated HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Awards For Horse Racing Excellence website.

“We encourage horse racing fans to take part in the online voting process,” said Mr Al Tayer. “In Dubai we have always acknowledged the role that fans play in the development of horse racing and we are pleased to give our followers a say in the outcome of this special award category.”