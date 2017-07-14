Uzair Essani appoints Honorary Counsel General of Liberia for Karachi

News Desk

KARACHI: Prominent businessman Mr. Uzair Essani, Chairperson of ‘Essani Group of Companies’ was appointed honorary counsel general of Liberia for Karachi.

This news was announced by the ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Liberia via their letter number RL/MFA/7726/2-2/17’ dated 03rd July 2017 presenting their compliments to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and informing about the appointment of an Honorary Consul in Karachi, Pakistan in accordance to article number 10, 11 and 12 of Vienna Convention of 24th April 1963 on Consular Relations.

Letter further stated that ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Liberia has the honor to inform the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan that Mr. Uzair Essani, a prominent Pakistani businessman with residence in Karachi and Chairperson of ‘Essani Group of Companies’ has been appointed to serve as the honorary counsel general for Liberia in Karachi, Pakistan.

The ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Liberia has confidence in the ability of Mr. Uzair Essani to undertake the duties as Honorary Consul of Liberia in Karachi, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan with assurances that the bond of friendship between the two countries will further strengthen with this appointment.

Being the Chairperson of a group which is in business for more than a decade now and since its creation ‘Essani Group’ is recognized as one of the leading operators in Pakistan and has managed to establish a leadership role in Global Freight Management and Logistics Industry.