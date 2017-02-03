Unilever Talent Hunt showcases future business leaders of Pakistan

By Rafiq Vayani

KARACHI: Unilever announced the team from Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) as winners of Unilever Talent Hunt 2016 (UTH 2016) at the grand finale held at a local hotel. Students from universities across Pakistan competed for the opportunity to represent Pakistan at Unilever’s Future Leader’s League in London, a global competition that brings together students from across the world to experience the nuances of future leadership.

Unilever Talent Hunt (UTH) is a business competition aimed at providing under-grad students the opportunity to showcase their academic and strategic acumen whilst building employer branding at various Pakistani universities. This year’s competition focused on a core marketing plan of five brands, including Fair & Lovely, Cornetto, Lux, Lipton and Surf Excel.

Unilever Talent Hunt had previously focused on a wide range of challenges for the students to propose creative responses to ranging from marketing, brand building and sustainability.

Pakistan’s top nine universities were engaged through campus activations in 2016, reaching more than 5000 students from diverse academic backgrounds including business and engineering.

Twelve top teams from the 300 registrations received were shortlisted and went through mentoring sessions by Unilever brand teams over the course of four weeks to build and present their ideas. Students were also provided minimum funding to test their ideas on-ground for the semi-finals post which only six teams were progressed to the finale round.

The winners will also get a headstart into the Unilever Future Leaders Program (UFLP)/Unilever Internship Program (ULIP) Assessment Center, which is the first step towards a potential career at Unilever Pakistan.