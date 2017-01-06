UBL celebrates opening of new Head Office with its stakeholders

KARACHI: UBL’s new Head Office was inaugurated on December 19, 2016. To celebrate this landmark achievement, the Bank hosted a grand dinner for its key stakeholders at the Mohatta Palace in Karachi. Sir Mohammed Anwar Pervez, OBE, HPk, Chairman of the Board of Directors of UBL and Bestway Group UK was the Chief Guest at the evening.

Dr Ishrat Hussain, ex-Governor SBP; Muneer Kamal, Chairman, Pakistan Stock Exchange; Zameer Mohammed Choudrey, CBE, Director UBL; Wajahat Husain, President & CEO, UBL; members of UBL’s Board of Directors, senior bankers, diplomats and prominent personalities from leading business houses attended this event. The event included drone-eye footage of the iconic building, speeches by some of the distinguished guests and a spectacular sound & light show.

Speaking at the occasion, Wajahat Husain, President & CEO UBL said, “Today is a momentous day for the UBL franchise and all its stakeholders who have been associated with it for the last 57 years. This building is a beacon of UBL’s ‘Progressive’ and ‘Innovative’ brand attributes. This modern building complex is a dynamic symbol of the transformation that UBL has undergone in the last 14 years.”

UBL’s new Head Office is located on I I Chundrigar Road, in the heart of Karachi’s vibrant financial district. Rising 300 feet in the sky, this 22-storey skyscraper features state-of-the-art facilities and cutting-edge technology. The 200 feet tall atrium of this building is the tallest of its kind in Pakistan and its unique advanced facade lighting illuminates the city skyline at night, further highlighting Karachi’s identity as ‘The City of Lights.’-. Press Release