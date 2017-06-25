TVS Travels continues using Sabre technology to fuel expansion strategy

By our correspondent

KUWAIT: TVS Travels, one of the fastest growing travel management companies in the Middle East, has reaffirmed a longstanding business relationship with global technology company, Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), to support its global growth, drive operational efficiencies and achieve a higher level of customer satisfaction.

TVS Travels will continue using Sabre technology to manage its business operations including shopping, booking and managing travel for its clients, as well as leverage mobile, data and automation capabilities to provide clients with a better, more personalized travel experience. The company will also benefit from a range of new features and capabilities when a new version of Sabre’s solution, Sabre Red Workspace, is launched next year.

“Our ambitious expansion strategy will see us extend into regional markets, and provide a new level of customer satisfaction and value throughout the travel journey,” said Dr. Hyder Ali, Chairman of TVS Hyder group. “Sabre’s technology gives us a distinct advantage over our competitors. Their deep understanding of the travel industry, its challenges and future traveler expectations equip us with the right tools and technologies to stay ahead of the game and anticipate traveler needs. We will continue working with them to identify regional and global opportunities, and use their technology to create more personalized experiences.”

Ramzi Al Qassab, commercial director for GCC and global partners, Sabre Travel Network Middle East, said, “The Kuwaiti market is rapidly evolving, driven by changing consumer and traveler expectations as well as availability and adoption of new technologies. Sabre’s investments in mobile, data, merchandising and automation technology helps TVS Travel agents meet these new needs, delivering a more seamless, customized traveler experience.

We are committed to supporting TVS Travel’s expansion and providing industry-leading technology to support their growth. This is aligned with our desire to empower travel companies to become true travel consultants, and to grow and compete with global players,” he added.