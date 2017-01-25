Travellers will enjoy a taste of Chinese New Year with Qatar Airways’ vibrant and celebratory on-board menu

DOHA: Qatar Airways is celebrating one of the most important annual events in the Chinese calendar, Chinese New Year, by serving a special Spring Festival inspired menu on board flights to popular Asia destinations on Saturday 28 January. Guests to both Qatar Airways’ Al Safwa First Lounge and Al Mourjan Business Lounge will also have the opportunity to sample fragrant Asian cuisine and celebrate the turn of the traditional lunisolar Chinese calendar in Qatar Airways’ five-star hub Hamad International Airport between 28 and 30 January 2017.

First Class passengers flying to and from Guangzhou on board Qatar Airways’ A380, and Business Class passengers travelling to and from Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, Shanghai, Chongqing and Chengdu can select from an à la carte menu that will feature Cantonese style roasted chicken with mapo sauce, sautéed Asian vegetables and steamed jasmine rice with black sesame seed or grilled prawn with stir-fried noodles and Jiangxi style sauce, braised lotus root, ginkgo and Chinese kale. Tantalising dessert options include tofu cheesecake with a sesame tuile and mango coulis, and Mandarin orange and chocolate torte with raspberry coulis. Guests travelling in Economy Class can enjoy roasted chicken with sesame hoisin sauce, steamed jasmine rice and sautéed vegetables followed by Chinese tea cheesecake or Mandarin orange and vanilla torte. Travellers on select flights will also receive a customary red envelope gift on board their flight to Doha, containing chocolate gold coins that celebrate the spirit of good fortune and prosperity that is symbolic throughout Chinese New Year festivities.

Qatar Airways’ Premium guests travelling via Hamad International Airport – Qatar Airways’ home and the only five-star Skytrax awarded airport in the Middle East – will also have the opportunity to embrace this important traditional festival through an exclusive feast served in both Al Safwa First Lounge and Al Mourjan Business Lounge. Chinese New Year dishes representing good wealth and fortune will be created upon request by Al Safwa’s in-house chef and include dishes such as Peking duck and pan-fried Chinese pancakes accompanied by bok choy, scallions, cucumber and pickled radish. Desserts will include a traditional baked red bean coconut cake and a favourite dish of sago and coconut milk, Sai Mai Lo pudding. Business travellers to Al Mourjan lounge can enjoy a festive buffet-style menu including Peking duck noodle salad, hot and sour chicken soup, yang chow shrimp and egg fried rice, festive golden five spice chicken, as well as a range of delectable desserts.

Qatar Airways Senior Vice President Customer Experience, Mr. Rossen Dimitrov, said: “Food, and sharing a meal together is both an important tradition and a symbolic part of Chinese New Year, believed to bring good luck for the coming year, and Qatar Airways recognises the importance of celebrating such customs with its passengers, whether they are on board or enjoying our lounge hospitality in Hamad International Airport. As our travellers go places together with Qatar Airways this Chinese New Year, we hope that they enjoy this special occasion and the delicious dishes our celebrated chefs have created for them as they revel in holiday festivities, observe traditions and enjoy family reunions.”

Qatar Duty Free and China UnionPay International are also offering special Chinese New Year promotions to passengers travelling through Hamad International Airport throughout the Spring Festival. UnionPay card holders shopping in Qatar Duty Free boutiques within Hamad International Airport until 9 February 2017 will have the opportunity to win instant retail vouchers.

Passengers purchasing Qatar Duty Free fragrances, cosmetics, skincare, confectionery, and other gift items above the value of QAR1500 ($410) using a UnionPay International credit card, will be invited to participate in a lucky draw, and will be rewarded with a traditional Chinese red envelope containing a shopping voucher of either QAR100, QAR150 or QAR200 to enjoy at Qatar Duty Free retail outlets until 9 February 2017.

Throughout the festivities a dedicated team of Mandarin-speaking Qatar Duty Free ambassadors, wearing traditional Chinese dress, will welcome travellers to QDF stores highlighting the range of promotions on offer. In celebration of the special occasion a red and gold installation, featuring 450 lucky waving fortune cats, will also be displayed in front of The Airport Hotel in the main departures hall of Hamad International Airport, perfectly placed for selfies with friends and family. PR