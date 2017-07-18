Transguard relocates 5,000 staff to improve employee work-life balance, reduce fuel costs and cut carbon emissions

News Desk

DUBAI: Leading UAE-based Business Outsourcing and Support Services company Transguard Group, has completed the relocation of 5,000 of its employees to a state-of-the-art accommodation centre at Tijara Town in Dubai.

The move is part of Transguard’s human resource and logistics strategy, aimed at offering the best living accommodation and facilities, in a location that is close to the projects where their staff are needed.

Some of the more notable features of the Rahaba Residences at Tijara Town include

a library and a recreation area with numerous wide-screen TVs with multi-cultural channels. There is also a nurses’ station, a prayer hall, a fully equipped gymnasium and a mini mart. The remaining seven floors consist mainly of studio apartments which come complete with en suite facilities and each floor has its own dedicated laundry room.

Outside, there is a jogging track, basketball court and a volleyball court as well as a recreation area with Carrom boards, football and pool tables. In the community grounds surrounding the clusters, there is a full-size cricket pitch and a park. Other additional facilities due to come online include a supermarket, restaurants, a barber’s salon and an Internet café.

“The quality of the accommodation along with its recreational facilities will enable our employees to rest and relax in a comfortable environment or take up one of the daily sporting or cultural activities offered by our Employee Recreation and Welfare team”, said Greg Ward, Managing Director, Transguard Group.

Explaining Transguard’s logistical strategy, Ward said: “Tijara Town is in prime location and within 30 minutes’ drive to many of our projects. This will allow us to improve the work-life balance of our employees and optimise our operational efficiency. We are now mobilising our Sonapur 18 accommodation centre, which will be home to 3,200 employees, enabling our aviation staff to live closer to Dubai International Airport. We are also looking at mobilising four other accommodation centres for another 8,000 staff”.

With over 57,000 employees the wellbeing of Transguard’s workforce remains at the core of its Corporate social responsibility strategy.

Another initiative that Transguard is rolling out across its entire workforce is its welfare provision. Transguard Group has already invested over one million dirhams in two dedicated onsite healthcare centres catering for 14,000 employees, offering immediate access to quality medical facilities.