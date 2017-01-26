TP-Link Middle East partners with SALE International in Oman

MUSCAT: TP-Link Technologies Co Ltd, a global provider of SOHO, SMB networking products, wireless LAN solutions and mobile devices, has appointed SALE International LLC as its distributor for the Neffos smartphone portfolio in Oman.

According to the vendor,which manufactures a broad range of products to the consumer, SOHO and SMB markets, including Wireless Solutions, ADSL, Routers, Switches, IP Cameras, Powerline Adapters, Print Servers, Media Converters, Network Adapters and Smartphones, the appointment of SALE International LLC as its distribution partner paves the way for the company to develop its business in the channel space in Oman.

Lucas Jiang, General Manager, TP-Link Middle East and Africa (MEA), said the company is delighted to have signed SALE International as its distributor in Oman. “SALE is one of the largest telecoms focused distributors in Oman and the wider Middle East,” he said. “By appointing SALE International to distribute the Neffos range of smartphones and accessories, we are demonstrating the commitment that TP-Link is serious about growing its mobile devices business in the region.”

Jiang said TP-Link selected SALE International because it is a reputable distributor with solid presence in the telecoms distribution space in Oman and the region.

Naser Khalid, Country General Manager, SALE International LLC Oman said the company has diversified its business into mobile phone distribution.

Mr. Naser said that adding Neffos to SALE’s basket will bring further value to us as a distributor that wants to grow its business in the mobile devices trade.

“TP-Link is a well know brand in the computer industry and with Neffos as the company’s mobile brand, we will have their commitment to innovate and provide an aggressive line up of mobile handsets,” he said. “The plans presented and the interest shown by TP-Link in building the mobile brand was impressive and is what led us to sign as their distribution partner.”

Mr. Naser explained that SALE International is one of the largest telecom distributors in the Middle East with over 50,000 point of sales (PoS). “SALE International Oman started distribution of handsets devices in 2016,” he said. He added that the partnership between TP-Link and SALE International is a strategic one, which will bring value to consumers with quality products being delivered to the market through a well-established distribution set up.

“SALE International’s strength is distribution and we currently have business relations with more than 2,000 mobile phone independent retailers inthe Sultanate,” he noted. “The response for the Neffos range from channel partners has been positive and we are looking forward to maximise the positive feedback.” ME NewsWire