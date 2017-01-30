Thuraya showcases Connected Ambulance at Arab Health 2017

By our correspondent

DUBAI: Thuraya Telecommunications Company will showcase a “Connected Ambulance”at this year’s Arab Health Exhibition &Congress. The emergency vehicle features an integrated telemedicine solution and Thuraya IP Voyager terminal.

The exhibition taking place at Dubai World Trade Center from January 30th to February 2nd will include daily live demonstrations of the Connected Ambulance. These demonstrations will be presented in collaboration with Scotty, a solutions provider and manufacturer of communications solutions; and AVM Auto Engineering, a company specializing in custom solutions for purpose built vehicles.

This new “ambulance to hospital” based telemedicine system works over Thuraya’s extensive and reliable network, connecting onboard wired and wireless medical devices to hospitals and diagnosing physicians.

Accident victims can now receive the most effective urgent treatment, immediately, or en route to hospital.Connected Ambulance significantly extends the capabilities of paramedics and first responders, who will be able to interact with doctors and equipment based elsewhere.

Using Connected Ambulance, paramedics cantransmita patient’s vital signs data automatically over Thuraya’s satellite network. Doctors who are not on the scene can choose which onboard camera to use, zooming in on injuries and wounds for close analysis.

Nerin AbuKeer, Land IP Product Manager at Thuraya, said: “Inrelief missions or emergency medical services, time is a matter of life and death. This integrated telemedicine solution is a great example of how mobile satellite technology can save lives. We can now get patient information to the hospital or doctors in real time, enabling remote diagnosis and primary care, transforming rescue response.”

Connected Ambulance supplements the existing skills and the traditional operational tools health care providers already use, helping them deliver accessible and affordable emergency care through the use of new technologies. This ability to improve levels of early care at the accident scene or on the way to hospital long before reaching the emergency room could greatly enhance survival chances and levels of future health for patients.

Manfred Scheiring, Global Sales and Marketing Director at SCOTTY Group SE, said: “Medical care is often needed during critical emergency situations where no ground based networks are available. This is when you need different technology, which functions with low bandwidths for data communication as well as video conferencing.”

Abe Khoury, Managing Director at AVM, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Thuraya and Scotty on this solution, which expands our services and offering to our customers. By integrating satellite connectivity from Thuraya and Scotty’s telemedicine system, our purpose built vehicles offer even better value.”