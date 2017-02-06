Thuraya opens offices in the United States of America

News Desk

DUBAI: Thuraya Telecommunications Company today announced it has opened an office in the United States of America. Located centrally between Washington D.C. and Tysons Corner, Virginia, the new office offers close proximity to investors, key government and commercial customers and partners.

Thuraya, the leading mobile satellite services (MSS) operator, is headquartered in the United Arab Emirates and has offices in Singapore. Its newest address marks a further step in the development of its ongoing FUTURA project and next generation constellation plans.

With roaming agreements established in 175 countries, Thuraya is an international operator providing reliable roaming services with 389 agreements worldwide, including AT&T and T-Mobile. Thuraya is already well established in the United States. The new office brings the American team together, helping to serve a range of customers that includes the Department of Defense, which Thuraya counts among its list of longest standing customers.

Its ongoing success is already supported by service providers and partners in the US, which is set to feature prominently in Thuraya’s long term multidimensional program of expansion and diversification.

Samer Halawi, Chief Executive Officer of Thuraya, said: “We have pledged to extend our geographical reach, move into new market sectors and launch new services and devices. Opening our US office is an important part of that process, strengthening our presence in America. We want to be as close as possible for partners, customers and investors. Thuraya will become the provider of choice for unified connectivity, and it will do so through an extensive program of expansion and diversification.”

Working in partnership with ViaSat, Thuraya launched M2M services in the USA in 2016 with the introduction of the Thuraya FT2225. The terminal works on both the Thuraya network and ViaSat mobile satellite services network, leveraging ViaSat’s L-band high capacity system. The Thuraya FT2225 offers efficient bandwidth usage, and low-latency IP networking. Thuraya’s robust IP-based, secure two-way communications M2M network enables real-time M2M and IoT application deployment beyond the confines of traditional cellular networks.