Thomas Edelmann announces 3 wishes for UAE’s road safety in 2017

DUBAI: Coinciding with RoadSafetyUAE’s 3rd anniversary on January 1st, Thomas Edelmann, Founder and Managing Director announces 3 wishes for UAE’s road safety in 2017.

“The single biggest wish RoadSafetyUAE has, is the introduction of the holistic seat belt law. EVERYONE in a vehicle must wear a proper seat belt AT ALL TIMES. In addition to the current law, which mandates seat belts only for the driver and co-driver, also backseat passengers must be protected by a holistic seat belt law! This is particularly important in order to protect our kids and it would dovetail nicely with the great ‘UAE Children Protection Law’, which was introduced in 2016.” Edelmann states.

Authorities are working on the seat belt law and besides its swift implementation, it must be enforced as strictly and holistically as possible, coupled with a very strong education and awareness focus of the concerned stakeholders in 2017.

“Road traffic accidents happen all over the world and the single most important device to avoid injuries and fatalities is the use of seat belts by EVERYONE in the vehicle. We view this as the most low-hanging fruit to achieve the UAE government’s ambitious targets of the ‘Vision 2021′, which aims at lowering road fatalities from 6/100,000 inhabitants (2015) to 3/100,000 by 2021.”, Edelmann continues.

From various data points collected in research projects over the last 3 years since RoadSafetyUAE’s launch, two more behavioural changes need to be addressed, as they would dramatically improve UAE’s road safety and the human toll we pay: ‘Time Management’ and ‘Road Etiquette & Politeness’.

Poor time management of UAE’s motorists often leads to ‘running late’, and lost time is tried to be regained while driving. This leads to reckless driving, speeding, jumping queues and red lights, lane swerving, tailgating and bullying other traffic participants. Edelmann explains: “One of our surveys revealed, that 67% of UAE motorists claim ‘running late’ as being the root cause for their speeding. Hence, we have to call on motorists to start applying proper time management, for example by starting every road trip 10 minutes early. This would reduce the stress levels and the safety for the motorist, but also the safety of our passengers and of surrounding fellow road traffic participants.”

The lack of road etiquette and politeness is a main contributor to accidents and near misses. In a related study published by RoadSafetyUAE in 2016, 55% of motorists state, that our roads have become more dangerous, 75% observe more distracted driving, 66% experience more lane swerving, 65% more speeding and 69% more tailgating. “Road etiquette and politeness play a pivotal role – motorists must treat others like they want to be treated, in the same respectful and polite manner! We have to care for each other and we must show this in our road behaviour. Even if we are running late or end up in other stressful situations, good manners and a caring attitude for others must prevail!”, Edelmann concludes.

RoadSafetyUAE is grateful for the strong support it receives from governmental entities, the media, more than 30 corporate supporters and individual road traffic participants. RoadSafetyUAE invites all stakeholders to echo and to amplify the importance of these 3 vital topics of road safety to their respective audiences.

‘Tips&Tricks’ to mentioned 3 topics can be found on RoadSafetyUAE.com and all quoted research can be found on http://www.roadsafetyuae.com/statistics/. ME NewsWire