Therapy through Art exhibition by Karwan-E-Hay opens at FOMMA Art

By our correspondent

KARACHI: From 15th till 19th February 2017 Karwan-E-Hayat (KeH) and Foundation of Museum of Modern Art (FOMMA) trust organized anarts exhibition at FOMMA Art Gallery in Zamzama Park. The theme of the exhibition was “Therapy through Art” and it comprised of paintings created by patients of who are undergoing rehabilitation at KeH. The purpose of the exhibition was to create awareness about mental illness and to highlight that timely treatment of people with mental illnesses can reintegrate them back into the society as productive members.

Karwan-e-Hayat is a non-profit welfare organization that has been providing treatment and rehabilitation services to poor and underprivileged mentally ill patients in Pakistan for the past three decades. These services include consultation, hospitalization, medicines and meals provisions to the patients. Aside from being pioneers in psychiatric care, KEH is also one of the few organizations who are Shariah compliant, ISO 9001-2015 certified and have registration with the Pakistan Centre for Philanthropy (PCP) for provision of quality psychiatric services.