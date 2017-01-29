The Sultanate of Oman: A dream of Arabian nights

OMAN

Wadis, mountains, canyons and sand dunes – the Oman still reveals its pristine page. While its neighbors think in superlatives, the Sultanate charms by its originality. Fantastic natural landscapes, local markets, luxury hotels and a fascinating culture attract more and more guests every year. One of the engines for this development is the DMC Elite Travel&Tourism. Based in Muscat and Dubai, the team is multilingual and possesses extensive knowledge and expertise coupled with a personal approach. They are on hand to assist in planning and booking the ideal trip for their diverse clientele.

In addition to finding the perfect venue and hotel, meeting and greeting visitors, organizing airport transfers and excursions, Elite’s strength lies in their closeness and accessibility to the Omani people, resulting in the ultimate Oman experience. Working with strategic long-term partners from all over the world, Elite use their strong local connections to organize VIP programs, conferences, incentives and events to show the best of the Sultanate and the UAE. Owned by Amur Hardan, and managed by his German wife Karen, Elite has the perfect blend of Omani passion and hospitality combined with European modern comforts and safety standards. Find out more at www.elitetourism.com

The pearl of Oman: The Chedi Muscat

The Chedi Muscat, a member of The Leading Hotels of The World and Oman’s first contemporary hotel, opened its doors in 2003. The resort offers understated elegance and a perfect mix of Omani architecture and a profound Asian Zen-style.

The minimalist lines of the low-rise buildings are accentuated by gardens of symmetrical simplicity, with lines of manicured hedges and ordered water ponds, creating a tranquil Zen calm. All 158 non-smoking rooms have breathtaking views across the gardens and ponds, mountains and the Gulf of Oman. As well as a 370-metre private beach, The Chedi Muscat offers guests a choice of three pools: the adult-only infinity Chedi Pool and Cabana set on a superb seafront location, the 103-metre- The Long Pool, the lengthiest in the region – that is also for adults only and the family-friendly Serai Pool with its black mosaics and elegant canopy. The Chedi Muscat offers two floodlit tennis courts and a 1,500-square-metre spa and wellness center with 13 exclusive spa suites and Health Club stocked with 30 pieces of top-of-the-range Technogym equipment from the Visio Web line, Pilates equipment, Power Plates, free weights and a Kinesis wall. High- and low-impact group exercise classes as well as personal training sessions are available to further ensure that your fitness goals are achieved. A dedicated ladies-only sauna and steam room is separate from the sauna and steam room that is exclusively reserved for gentlemen, completing the extensive offering of facilities at the health club at The Chedi Muscat.

The 800-square-metre spa is a true sanctuary with 13 fully self-contained spa suites including private changing facilities that are the epitome of understated elegance. The Spa specializes in Balinese therapies, but also offers an extensive variety of beauty rituals based on the holistic principles of aromatherapy, Ayurveda and herbalism. PRESS RELEASE