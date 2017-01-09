The Foundation for a Better Life launches Business Opportunity Program

By our correspondent

KARACHI: Business Opportunity Program (BOP) is a project of the Foundation for a Better Life (FBL), is being offered for the first time to citizens of Karachi, in collaboration with Purdue University Northwest– USA.

The BOP has been designed and developed by entrepreneurship experts of Purdue University. Purdue has offered similar programs in other countries; however, this BOP has been specifically tailored for Pakistan, with the active involvement of and inputs from the leadership of the FBL.

The BOP is an “action” project designed to

(a) identify motivated candidates interested in and serious about starting their own business.

(b) to provide them with training & mentoring to convert their skills & ideas into real businesses, preferably within a 6-month period.

Speaking on this occasion Mr. Jalal Sultan Chairman FBL USA, briefed about Foundation for a Better Life as non government organization in Pakistan and is also a tax exempted organization in USA working for alleviating poverty in Pakistan.

FBL works with partnership and collaborates with like minded companies and organization with their main task is to “teach people how to fish, rather than fishing for them”, this makes them self dependent rather than depending on others. Plans are to introduce new generation of entrepreneurs in Pakistan.

They have MoU’s signed with Lady Dufferin Hospital and Purdue University USA, and MoU with Indus University and Humanity Foundation is in process.

Mr. Jalal Sultan thanked their donors in Pakistan, USA and Kenya for their continuous support.