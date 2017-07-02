The Emirates A380 touches down in Nice

By our correspondent

DUBAI: Emirates today operated its inaugural A380 service to Nice Cote d’Azur International Airport, marking the introduction of the iconic double-decker on the route. Passengers on today’s flight represented travellers from countries across Africa, Australasia, the Middle East and South Asia.

Replacing the existing Boeing 777-300ER used on this route, the A380 will serve the strong customer demand and bring the total number of global destinations served by the Emirates A380 to 47. The aircraft upgauge will also offer consumers travelling on the Nice route the unique experience of Emirates’ flagship A380 aircraft, and a seamless Emirates A380 experience to many connecting destinations on the airline’s global network.

Timings for the daily inbound/outbound flights on the Dubai (DXB) – Nice (NCE) route will remain unchanged. Flight EK077 departs Dubai at 0845hrs daily arriving in Nice at 1340hrs. Timings for the return flight, EK078 will also remain unchanged, departing Nice at 1540hrs, arriving in Dubai at 0010hrs the next day (local times).

All passengers on Emirates flights enjoy over 2,500 free channels of films, TV shows, music, games and podcasts through ice Digital Widescreen, the airline’s multi-award winning in-flight entertainment system, inflight Wi-Fi throughout all aircraft, regionally inspired gourmet cuisine and Emirates’ renowned inflight service from the airline’s multi-national cabin crew comprised of over 135 nationalities.

What’s more, First and Business Class passengers can travel to and from the airport via Emirates complimentary Chauffeur-drive service as well as enjoy Emirates exclusive lounge access in Dubai and at several locations around the world. Once on board the A380, passengers in premium class seating can relax in Emirates’ flat-bed seats and enjoy the Emirates Onboard Lounge. First Class passengers can unwind in their very own Private Suite and prepare for their arrival in the Emirates A380 Shower Spa.

Emirates is the world’s largest A380 operator with 95 of the double-decked aircraft in its fleet and a further 47 on order. The flagship of Emirates’ all wide-body fleet, the A380 is extremely popular with travellers for its comfort and industry-leading onboard features. As the first and only airline in the world to operate a fleet of all Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 aircraft for its passenger flights, Emirates’ operating fleet remains modern and efficient while offering customers a high level of comfort. Since 2008, Emirates has flown over 80 million passengers on its A380 fleet.