The Crafter’s Guild providing the local craft community with opportunities for growth: Varah Musavvir

News Desk

KARACHI: Since 2012, The Crafter’s Guild under Firefly has facilitated and worked toward providing the local craft community with opportunities for growth, impact and collaboration. The 5th edition of The Crafter’s Expo celebrated in Karachi at the Royal Rodale Club.

The event was home to over 120 stalls and echoed Happiness is Handmade in full fervor. Participants working in varying mediums showcased some of the finest of handmade and creative work. Artisans supported by rural organizations and NGO’s in addition to members of the urban craft fraternity had been putting together work over the last 3 months for this year’s highly anticipated craft show.

Highlights of this year included an event preview in collaboration with local sugar crafters and bakers to celebrate the 5th Crafter’s Expo styled by All that Sparkle. High society, influential members of the community alongside heads of organizations and the media were also present. Supporting partners included local entrepreneurs and establishments including Sheops, WomenX, Women’s Inc, Commune Artist Colony, Co. Pakistan, Parcel-It, Fiori Café, The Wish List, Pakistan Beauty Society, Nando’s, Reef International, Entrepreneur Lounge, and HBL.

The journey over the years has brought together community, an evolution of the urban craft scene, as well as awareness of varying crafts and hobbies not previously practiced locally. A Demonstration Station in collaboration with Craft Circus brought forward free tutorials and techniques taught by fellow crafters to educate visitors and craft enthusiasts every hour. A sugar craft activity by Ayesha’s Cakes occured in intervals throughout the day for young bakers and decorators.

Brands such as The Vintage Nerd, Busy Li’l Hands and Naeema Soomro Clothing were Guild Award recipients from the summer feat, The Indie Art & Craft Show.New participants to the show the likes of Happy Heart Factory, The Khussa Project, Khwaab, and Glass Greens in addition to favorites such as Artilicious, Bisera Jewels, Blends, TuttieCuttie Boutique, ZED MARS, Ghazal Pirzada Creative Studios, LaVie En Rose by Shafiaand Nida’s Handmade Cards had gained popularity for this year’s show during the pre-event hype.

The Guild Award, recognition for participants who share utmost dedication, creativity and craft fair spirit, was presented to three members of the show. The recipients included Hunar Paray, Flora, and Pebbles.

Firefly made a comeback with its new illustrations and quirky designs, while several ethnic fashion brands were supported foreigners. Food for your Face by Firefly launched its line of essential oils alongside showcasing its staple skin care. Hearty Chef, was a hit with its rendition of Burmese KhaoSuey.

Varah Musavvir, the driving force behind these shows, shared why the shows were imperative for the community as a whole. “We believe strongly in inclusion and celebrate the diversity of our participants.” She shared her pride in representing differently abled crafters the likes of Romina and Hussain, who had put together remarkable craft based work at the show. “Encouraging them is a way forward, this is the only way they will ever find motivation to grow, become better, and be involved. It’s imperative for everyone to feel alive and a part of these platforms!”

Products such as Artisan Beauty, Home Décor, Lifestyle & Gifts, Fashion Accessories, Contemporary Fashion, Ethnic Crafts, Paper Craft and Sweet Treats were the variety on display.

The event was engaging, and a rather exciting feat for the people of Karachi once again.