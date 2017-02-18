The Association honours high achievers at Pakistan Convocation

News Desk

KARACHI: The Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (the Association) and the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) felicitated more than 80 Members and Exam Complete students today, on successfully completing the CIMA professional qualification and the members on further becoming a Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA).

The convocation featured speeches by distinguished guests of honors, including Mr. Mobin Saulat FCMA, CGMA. Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer at Inter State Gas Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Sharing his thoughts at the convocation, Mr. Mobin Saulat said: “Warm felicitations to all of you on your commencement. You must now be assured of having the skills and expertise that are so essential in shaping the outcomes for tomorrow. As Pakistan witnesses renewed economic momentum and robust growth, you are all poised to reap dividends of this economic surge. The CIMA qualification played a big role in the development of my own professional career, and I am certain you will all experience the many benefits of having this qualification too.”

The CIMA qualification is designed to deliver a strong understanding of all aspects of business allowing professionals to contribute across many areas of an organisation, not just in finance. In addition to strong accounting fundamentals, CIMA teaches strategic business and management skills, equipping professional to be capable of advising on business strategy and risk management.

Aneeb Farrukh ACMA, CGMA, CPA. Senior Manager Pakistan – Management Accounting for the Association, ended the evening by quoting the following: “The most desirable outcome for us is to witness our students develop their professional capacities. Our vision is to enrich our students’ knowledge for a career in management accounting to support businesses with valuable strategic decision making towards long term successful and sustainable business models.

We realize this goal at convocations such as this, and we take a lot of pride in their achievements. Success is a journey: An outcome of uncompromised commitment and hard work, and I on behalf of the Association, would like to wholeheartedly congratulate you on your achievements and wish you the very best for all future endeavours.