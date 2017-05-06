Thar Foundation raises back fire struck Odani in 20 days

ISLAMABAD: After fire hit village of Odani of district Tharparkar in April 2017, a project to rehabilitate 256 huts of 176 houses has been completed successfully just in 20 days by Thar Foundation and the affectees have moved back to their houses.

Along with rehabilitating houses, affectees were also provided with one month’s ration, non-food items like cots, beds, kitchenware, and other essential household items.

The project completed with the total cost of Rs.12.6 million was jointly executed by Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) and Engro Powergen Thar Limited (EPTL) under the umbrella of the Thar Foundation.

Village Odani of Taulka Chachro of District Tharparkar was hit by abrupt fire and damaged 256 huts of 173 houses in the span of just 20 minutes. Affectees were left only with worn cloths. SECMC and EPTL teams rushed to the village for rescue and relief efforts and provided villagers with food supplies and decided to rehabilitate the village by raising funds.

An inauguration ceremony was held here the other day at Village Odani with President Engro Corporation Mr. Ghias Khan as the chief guest. Mr. Shamsuddin Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr. Abul Fazal Rizvi, COO SECMC and Ahsan Zafar Syed, CEO EPTL also participated.

Before the event, Mr. Khan visited the village to witness the rehabilitated huts and houses. Addressing the inauguration ceremony, he expressed his satisfaction over the work and congratulated the entire Sindh Engro Thar team on their commitment and hard work and completing the project in 20 days.

Mr. Khan said that the team Engro has once again proved that they can undertake and complete the hardest of tasks ahead of time. He further said that he was hopeful that the team would also complete the tasks of coal mining and power generation in the same manner.

While addressing the ceremony, Mr. Shaikh informed that collecting funds required for the rehabilitation project was no less than a challenge, but he managed to mobilize the required amount by contacting Engro employees, friends, relatives, and philanthropists.

The project was completed in the short span of just 20 days with the total cost of Rs.1.26 million. He added.

Briefing the project, Site Director Mr. Murtaza Rizvi said that rapid reports and later detailed survey had revealed that as many as 256 huts were burnt completely and people were left helpless under the open sky.

He said that even though the village did not fall under their operational area and, hence, held no obligation to SECMC and EPTL, the rehabilitation projected was carried out on humanitarian grounds.

“Many of the burnt houses had strong foundational walls which were repaired as required, whereas, other houses were rebuilt considering their shattered condition,” he added. PR