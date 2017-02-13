THAI Celebrates Valentine’s Day with Valentine Desserts

News Desk

BANGKOK: Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) will offer passengers special Valentine desserts, specially prepared by THAI catering chefs, to mark Valentine’s Day on 14 February 2017.

Domestic Flights: Passengers flying on all THAI domestic flights to and from Bangkok (with the exception of breakfast meal service) will be served the following Valentine desserts. For flights departing from Bangkok, Royal Silk Class passengers will be served Pana Cotta and Economy Class passengers will be served Brownie. On flights to Bangkok, Royal Silk Class passengers will be served Strawberry Tart and Economy Class passengers will be served Red Velvet Cake.

International Flights: Valentine desserts will be served on all international flights departing from Bangkok there is lunch and dinner meal services. Royal First Class passenger will be served Rose Pana Cotta with Jelly pearls. Royal Silk Class passengers and Economy Class passengers will be served White Chocolate Brownie with rose raspberry sauce.

For more information, reservations, and ticketing, please visit www.thaiairways.com or contact any THAI sales office or call the THAI Contact Center at Tel. 02-356-1111 (24 hours a day).