Thai Airways takes delivery of fifth Airbus A350 XWB on a Goodwill Flight

By our correspondent

BANGKOK: Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) took delivery of its fifth Airbus A350 XWB supplied with donation goods to underprivileged children in the three southern provinces in Thailand under the project “THAI Goodwill Flight”, from Toulouse, France.

Mrs. Usanee Sangsingkeo (right), Acting President, Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI), said that THAI ordered 12 Airbus A350 XWB aircraft, with four on purchase orders and eight on lease. Airbus A350 XWB is the world’s newest aircraft type and is the most modern wide-body commercial plane that offers greater comfort. THAI plans to modernize its fleet by decommissioning older aircraft and increasing production to support company growth, whereby flight frequencies will be increased on popular routes. On 14 July 2017, THAI received delivery of its fifth Airbus A350 XWB at the Airbus Delivery Center in Toulouse, France. This is a THAI’s goodwill delivery flight organized in cooperation with Airbus Foundation, transporting 1,000 sets of school supplies to children in Southern Thailand. Donated supplies include 150 backpacks and classroom stationery supplied by Aviation Without Borders, 50 backpacks from the International School of Toulouse, and 800 kits from Airbus Foundation.

Ms. Andrea Debbane (left), Executive Director of the Airbus Foundation, said that “We are pleased to be able to support and bring our logistical aid to children from underprivileged backgrounds. This donation is the result of an incredible teamwork between Thai Airways International, Aviation Without Borders, the International School of Toulouse and the Airbus Foundation. We are proud of this achievement as the donation will improve the children’s educational situation and bring relief to the poor supply of school equipment.”

THAI, as the national carrier, is well aware of its obligation to help improve society and environment and cooperate with Airbus Foundation to transfer school supplies and donation goods with the new A350 to underprivileged children in Thailand. THAI’s Airbus A350 helps to connect people around the globe in order to work towards creating better lives around the world.

THAI’s fifth A350XWB has been royally bestowed the name “Yannawa” and is powered with Rolls Royce Trent XWB engines. The aircraft body and wings are made out of lightweight composite fiber. Aircraft devices have been improved, such as the interior wings that have been adjusted in size to reduce noise and enhance the flight efficiency, spoilers are better controlled by the aircraft flight control system, which calculates individual flights under different circumstances, such as weather, distance, cargo freight, and environment at the final destination.

The aircraft fuselage is made of weight-efficient airframe such as titanium and advanced aluminum as well as an all-new Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP), increased physical endurance, and lower fuel burns. The Airbus A350 XWB is powered with Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines that are the newest, fuel efficient engines, with 25 percent less carbon dioxide emissions. The Rolls-Royce engine also reduces 25% fuel cost when compared to similar aircraft types, and reduced maintenance fees.

The Airbus A350 XWB cabin is designed in Thai contemporary concept with 16.7 million LED color mood lighting adjustment system. The design focuses on exceeding passenger comfort by increasing headroom, enlarged overhead luggage compartment, and wider windows. Passenger cabin area in Royal Silk Class and Economy Class has been expanded for increased relaxation. The aircraft can accommodate a total of 321 passengers.

Royal Silk Class

There are 32 seats in Royal Silk Class, which was designed for maximum individual Business Class passenger comfort, by placing a distance of 41-46 inches between seat rows. The seat width is 21 inches, with 180 degree recline, and allowing individual easy access. Each seat is fully equipped with a 16-inch touch screen that connects to the in-flight entertainment, Wi-Fi, communication devices, and electrical plugs.

Economy Class

There are 289 seats in Economy Class, with each seat having a 32-inch pitch and an 18-inch seat width. Each seat is equipped with an 11-inch touch screen that connects to in-flight entertainment, Wi-Fi, communication devices, and electrical plugs.

Currently, THAI has 25 new Airbus aircraft in its fleet, which allows THAI to continually operate efficient aircraft for passenger comfort, satisfaction, and convenience. Passengers worldwide are able to experience THAI’s excellent products and services, which have been certified by international organizations, ensuring comfortable flights throughout the entire journey. THAI operates the Airbus A350 on flights from Bangkok-Chiang Mai, Bangkok-Phuket, Bangkok-Frankfurt, Bangkok-Milan, Bangkok-Rome and Bangkok-Dubai, as well as Bangkok-Phuket-Frankfurt.