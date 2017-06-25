Thai Airways announces 5th flight from Islamabad from July 2, 2017

News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Thai Airways Pakistan is pleased to announce that it’s going to re-start its 5th flight to/from Islamabad starting from Sunday, July 2, 2017. With this additional flight between Islamabad and Bangkok, the airline will be having five flights a week operating the route.

This flight has been added due to public demand from loyal passengers and travel partners, seeking more travel options. This addition of fifth flight will increase the already close contact between the two capital cities and not only increase outbound traffic to Asia and the wider World, but will also increase options for inbound traffic, especially from Thailand, China, Japan, Korea, Indonesia and other destinations.

Currently, Thai Airways flies to three cities in Pakistan; namely, Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad, with a total of 22 flights per week, including 3 weekly flights from Karachi to Muscat, a capital of Sultanate of Oman.

Recently, Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) was proud to have received three prestigious awards at the Skytrax 2017 World Airline Awards Ceremony as the World’s Best Economy Class, World’s Best Airline Lounge Spa, and Best Economy Class Onboard Catering.

Thai received these three awards at an award ceremony that was held at the Musee de l’Air de l’Espace, Paris Air Show, Paris-Le Bourget Airport on June 20th, 2017.