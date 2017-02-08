Tena Durrani to Showcase “A Rouge Affair” at Fashion Parade London 2017

Fashion Desk

LONDON: Tena Durrani showcased her modern-day bride capsule collection ‘A Rouge Affair’ show at the Fashion Parade London Bride & Luxury Pret on 6th February 2017 at One Marylebone London. The jewelry for Tena Durrani’s collection will be provided by Jadau.

Tena Durrani is a name synonymous with elegant, unique limited designs which ensure individuality and exclusivity. The clothes are made with meticulous attention to detail, artisanal craftsmanship using the finest quality of heritage fabrics from subcontinent. The brands’ creations speak of oriental vivacity and elegance yet they are designed using contemporary patterns and international silhouettes to suit the South Asian construction.

“We are showcasing our bridal couture at Fashion Parade London, and as always at Tena Durrani, the inspiration for bridals, first and foremost, is the highest echelon of feminine beauty. This year however, we did focus a lot more on the colour red in all its various interpretations, hence the collection name, ‘A Rouge Affair’. We do have a few surprising palette cleansers for FPL, to introduce a more contemporary appeal to the overall collection.” – Tena Durrani

‘A Rouge Affair’ symbolises the modern-day bride by Tena Durrani: drifting from the heights of romanticism to the depths of traditional decadence; amalgamating light, movement and vivacity into an unforgettable experience. The bridal wear emerges from its traditional roots and gets fine-tuned by artisanal finesse, jewel tones and an effusion of florals. Under Tena Durrani’s discerning eye, it transcends mere apparel to become a dream.

Tena Durrani’s ‘A Rouge Affair’ has a name that is self-explanatory; it glistens with the golden sheen of stone-work, the sparkle of Swarovski and a deep, rich palette. The grandeur of indigenous handwork is unmistakable, the silhouette breathtaking and the effect; standout. The swirls of color and winding filigree blend into unabashed, eye-catching design; defining bridal design at its most ebullient.

Color defines the latest collection by Tena Durrani: warm shades and glistening embroidery comes together to give a spectacular sartorial spin on tradition. Tena Durrani easily waltzes between wearable design and statement-wear, reinventing the classic bridal wear and steering it towards the avant-garde with gilded layers, intricate embellishments and sequins twinkling between the twists and folds.

