Switzerland and Pakistan enjoy long, strong, and cherished bilateral relations: Phillipe Crevoisier

KARACHI: An exhibition highlighting the art pieces of young artists from five arts schools, qualified in the “We the Peoples, We the Arts” competition across Pakistan,was opened during the Karachi Literature Festival (KLF) at the Beach Luxury Hotel Karachi.

“We the Peoples, We the Arts” is an initiative organized by the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) and the Embassy of Switzerland in partnership with the United Nations Information Centre (UNIC), to mark the 50th year of SDC’s cooperation with Pakistan and to promote the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).Students were invited to develop sculptures, miniature paintings and paintings on the theme of “Zero Hunger”, SDG #2.

Phillipe Crevoisier, Consul General of Switzerland in Karachi and chief guest at the opening ceremony expressed his views about the exhibition. “Through this exhibition, my country joined hands with the United Nations to promote zero hunger, the second most important goal for the United Nations efforts to achieve sustainable development by 2030,” he said.

“Switzerland and Pakistan enjoy long, strong, and cherished bilateral relations. Thanks to this excellent relationship, SDC efficiently works in close cooperation with the relevant Pakistani ministries, all major global partners such as the United Nations as well as with local and international NGOs,” the Consul General informed.

Benedikt Hürzeler, Deputy Head of Cooperation SDC highlighted the importance of the competition during his talk. “Switzerland, through this art competition, aims to bring in limelight the creative, artistic and innovative skills of the Pakistani youth. For this purpose we had invited Swiss and international art experts to the jury of this competition.”

“This provides important exposure to the talented young artists by facilitating their access to the international, especially the Swiss art and culture markets and networks. We hope that these artists will make use of the opportunities, experiences, recognition, financial support and professional contacts that this competition will provide,” Benedikt added.

Aline Rumonge, head of the World Food Programme (WFP)office in Sindh expressed her pleasure on the successful completion of the competition. “We are happy to present the work of young Pakistani artists who are helping to promote the theme of zero hunger as we aim to end all forms of malnutrition by 2030,” he maintained.

“Young people are innovative and creative problem solvers and they are the key to helping communities and improving the long-term wellbeing of all citizens. We must continue to encourage initiatives that engage and empower youth as they are a source of social cohesion that will help Pakistan navigate difficult times and achieve a better future for all,” Aline Rumonge added.

A jury comprising Swiss and international art experts, the Embassy of Switzerland and the United Nations selected a winner for each category. A total of 64 art pieces were received for this competition out of which 23 were selection for the final exhibition, which aims to provide Pakistani students a unique opportunity to gain visibility at the international level.

Gina Gul (Karachi University) won the award for the miniature painting. Tooba Ashraf (NCA Lahore) was declared winner in the ‘painting’ division while Haseebullah Zafar (NCA Lahore) claimed award for crafting the winning sculpture.