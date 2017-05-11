Standard Chartered launches ‘No.1 Bank’ brand campaign

By our correspondent

ABU DHABI: Standard Chartered Bank today announced the launch of its “No.1 Bank: power your ambitions” campaign to highlight its recent achievements and reiterate its commitment to the Africa and Middle East (AME) region.

Standard Chartered’s domination of awards is backed by the wide-range of world-class products and services for personal and business customers across the region. From financing major energy, telecoms, mining and infrastructure projects to growing businesses and building communities, Standard Chartered’s No 1 position is well-established.

The ‘No.1 Bank’ campaign reiterates the Bank’s top position across its diverse markets which include Project Finance, Debt Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Digital, Private Banking and Islamic Banking. With these awards, Standard Chartered continues to be a trusted advisor in the region, and the local communities’ international Bank of Choice.

Selected recent awards backing Standard Chartered’s leading position include:

Global Finance – Best Regional Consumer Digital Bank for Middle East & Africa 2016 for the fifth consecutive year – The Bank announced a suite of cutting-edge fingerprint and voice biometric technologies for clients to securely access their bank account balances, cards and investments using their unique fingerprint or voice as identifiers. Reaching more than 2 million clients, this is the most extensive roll-out of fingerprint biometric technology by any international bank and a first in most markets.

Project Finance International – Middle East & Africa Power Deal of the Year 2016 – Hassyan Energy. Hassyan Coal IPP (“Hassyan”) consists of financing the development, construction, operation and maintenance of an ultra-supercritical green-field coal fired power plant. Standard Chartered was the Structuring Bank and Mandated Lead Arranger, Documentation Bank, and Hedging Bank.This represents the first transaction of the Silk Road Fund (as an equity and debt provider) in the Middle East as part of the “One Belt One Road Initiative.”

Islamic Finance News – Real Estate deal of the year 2016 – Emaar Properties USD 750M Sukuk. Standard Chartered acted as the Sole Global Coordinator and Joint Lead Manager on the deal. The deal bears the lowest coupon ever achieved for a 10-year international Sukuk by a UAE corporate issuer as well as the longest dated senior Sukuk from the MENA region in 2016.

Euromoney – Best Private Banking Services in Africa 2017 – The survey reflects feedback from industry peers and competitors, making this a significant win and recognition of Standard Chartered’s Private Banking brand and capabilities

On the back of its “Here for Africa” campaign launched last year, this new campaign will showcase the Bank’s heightened focus on the wider African and Middle East region, seeking to contribute to the region’s growth by growing its Retail, Corporate, Institutional and Commercial segments, whilst enhancing its digital capabilities.

Sunil Kaushal, the Regional CEO of Africa & Middle East said: “2016 saw a turnaround performance for our AME business despite the diverse set of challenges faced across the region. Our in-depth local knowledge and extensive global expertise has enabled us to effectively demonstrate our position of strength in delivering our client needs.

Backed by market recognition for our recent achievements, the No. 1 campaign reiterates our commitment in staying No. 1 in AME to our staff, clients and the local communities where we operate. To maintain our leadership position in the AME, through this campaign, we hope to demonstrate our drive and commitment in providing award winning banking solutions, strategic advisory services and funding for our corporate clients through our unique global footprint.”

The ‘No.1’ Bank campaign encompasses above the-line-visuals, a television campaign as well as tailored sponsorships, client initiatives and focused events which promote the Bank’s regional capabilities. The extended reach of the campaign means audiences across 25 Africa and Middle East markets and across the Bank’s footprint.