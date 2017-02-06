Sobha Group extends an exclusive offer for Emiratis only

DUBAI: Sobha Group, the leading premium real estate developer, has announced an exclusive offer only for Emiratis to avail of while investing in a property at Sobha Hartland on the Dubai water canal. This special offer will allow Emirati nationals to get 2% DLD fees waiver when they book homes directly from the developer Sobha Hartland. Also Emiratis can avail of special prices on these properties only during the day of the event in Dubai and Abu Dhabi on February 11th 2017. Emirati investors will have an option of either choosing from a range of studios, apartments, duplexes, villas or quad homes and can avail of the special payment plan which will allow them to pay: 50% during construction / 10% on completion / 40% over 2 years’ post-handover

The U.A.E.’s thriving property market is mostly dominated by investors both foreign and local including UAE nationals. According to the latest DLD report the total value of property investments recorded in Dubai for 2016 has been AED 259 bn. The leading investors were UAE nationals from across the GCC, Arabs, and foreigners, for their investment of nearly Dh22 billion from over 7,000 investors.

Sobha Group lists Emiratis as the 2nd largest investors in their projects. To strengthen the relationship with Emirati investors, Sobha Hartland is offering special prices and DLD fees waiver. Additionally, they will have the advantage of getting high rental yields as a 20% rent increase is expected on properties on the Dubai Canal.

Sobha Group at present has three major projects under construction, two of which are located at prime locations in Dubai and are expected to be completed by 2020. The group recently announced the launch of Hartland Estates ‘Quad Homes’ – the largest and only townhouse project in the heart of Dubai and along the Dubai Water Canal. A limited no of 27 quad homes were launched in phase 1. Also, the company has already launched 48 Villas and 167 Apartments in phase 1 which have already sold in a significant number. Sobha Hartland is a resort-style luxury housing project, encompassing 8 million square feet of freehold community in Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum City. It’s close proximity to Dubai’s top attractions makes it a sought-after project. At Sobha Hartland, residents will have access to wide selection of world-class amenities like two international schools, nurseries, malls, cafes, tennis courts, yoga centre, swimming pool, clubhouses and spas, mosques, and healthcare facilities. Moreover, the project is just three kilometers away from Dubai’s top attractions. This makes Sobha Hartland an ideal long-term investment for Emiratis.

Speaking on this, Mr. PNC Menon, Founder & Chairman, Sobha Group says, “We are pleased to extend this exclusive offer of DLD waiver and special prices for the one of the largest buyers in the UAE – Emiratis. With the real estate investments from UAE nationals from across the GCC, Arabs, and foreigners to the tune of AED 22 billion in 2016, the Dubai property market continues to be the preferred investment destination for Emiratis. We are upbeat about an imminent market upswing despite an overall slowdown in economy in the Middle East and lower oil price as investors and end users from more than 50 countries continue to record their vote of confidence in Dubai. Dubai remains the most sought-after property destination for investors as it offers one of the world’s most attractive returns on their investments. Dubai offers a range of exciting projects that caters to every need and fancy of the investors. Sobha Hartland, surrounded by 2.4 million square feet of greenery and set along the Dubai Water Canal, enjoys the unique advantage of prime location backed by over 40 years of expertise. With Hartland Greens, Waterfront villas, and Hartland Estates –Quad Homes, Sobha Group continues to set a benchmark in offering world-class bespoke living experience. Our array of options at Sobha Hartland boast of large, spacious and luxurious homes with unmatched quality which are preferred by Emiratis.” PR