Smartworld bags top five slots in Etisalat’s SMB Business Partner Awards

By our correspondent

DUBAI: Smartworld, a leading systems integrator and next generation ICT services provider, has been honored with five prestigious awards from Etisalat, underlining the company’s strong commitment to excel and ceaselessly work toward delivering the best quality services to its clients across the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Abdulqader Obaid Ali, Chief Executive Officer, Smartworld, said: “We are honoured to have received these prestigious awards from Etisalat. Our strong teamwork, dedication to provide an unparalleled customer experience and innovative culture have led to this achievement. Recognition on this platform from Etisalat further motivates us to continue on our path to excellence.

Ebrahim Al Ali, Executive Director, Etisalat channel Partnership at Smartworld said: “It is the inspiration and guidance from the UAE’s wise leadership and the company’s mission, which constantly motivate us to excel. Driven by this guidance, the entire team was ceaselessly focused on achieving the targets. The recognition is indeed the fruit of our hard work and we are committed to continue enhancing our services and performance.”

Etisalat’s SMB Business Partner Awards is a program where premium business partners are recognized for their dedication, performance and support to Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) across the UAE.