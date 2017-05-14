Sindbad’s introduces More Fun at Dolmen Mall

By our correspondent

KARACHI: Sindbad hosted an event for bloggers and Celebrity moms at their Dolmen Mall Clifton and Tariq outlet this Mothers day. Bloggers were invited to have a fun day out with their families.

Sondbad’s at Dolmen mall Tariq Road outlet opened in 2011, with games and attractions for families with young children. Seeing, the growing demand for entertainment for the entire family, the management decided to extend their outlet this year, and introduced new bumper cars and also gave the outlet in Tariq Road a whole new themed look. “The jungle themed look of the outlet plays with a child imagination, and we have included models of different amazon and African birds in our design to make it more educational” said the CEO Ms. Sidra Nadeem.

The new bumper cars are unlike any other bumper cars available in Karachi, as they not only move back and forth but also have a spin function. These cars also have a laser game embedded in them, where players can shoot at other cars while driving and send them in a spin, while earning points for themselves. The scoreboard is up on display inside the bumper car arena. “The best part about these cars, is that the whole family can enjoy them together and they cater to an age range from 6 to 60+” said Sana Khan, Sindbad’s marketing manager.

Sindbad’s at Dolmen Mall Clifton attracted presence of celebrity moms and their children along with a number of socialites who celebrated memorable MOMents with their loved ones.

The guests were invited to try out the games and the new attractions. Hospitality was extended at from food court partners and restaurants along with memorabilia distribution. Mothers were encouraged to participate with their children.

About the brand: Sindbad’s owned by the Dolmen Group is a chain of family entertainment centers that has been in the business of entertainment for decades. The journey started in 1991 from Dolmen Center, Tariq Road, Karachi where the first indoor entertainment center for families was set up followed by the next facility at Old Casino Clifton. The brand is working towards establishing entertainment centers across the country with the latest technology, interactive games and physical play activities for the entire family.