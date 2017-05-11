Sindbad and Kaligo launch new offering to earn loyalty miles on hotel bookings

News Desk

MUSCAT: Oman Air’s Sindbad program in partnership with Kaligo Travel Solutions, the leading innovator in travel and loyalty technology, has launched a new hotel rewards programme to enable Sindbad members to earn miles on hotel bookings at Kaligo.com. The partnership empowers Sindbad’s frequent flyers to earn up to 15 Sindbad Miles per US$1 spent on hotel bookings.

Sindbad members can earn up to 10,000 Sindbad miles for each hotel night booked through Kaligo.Com. With a hotel inventory of over 465,000 properties worldwide from luxury to boutique hotels, members will always find a perfect stay for their trip.

To celebrate the launch of the partnership, from 20th April until 19th June, members will earn double Sindbad miles on all hotel bookings made through Kaligo.com. That is up to 30 Sindbad miles per US$1 spent on every hotel booking.

Mohammed Al Shikely, Vice President Marketing, Oman Air said: “Oman Air is constantly looking for ways to reward our loyal guests. This new partnership will make it easier for Sindbad members to access over 465,000 hotels worldwide and conveniently book the one that best suits their needs.It will also enable them to earn additional Sindbad miles, which can then be exchanged for flights, upgrades, duty free items and a range of other services.Oman Air is committed to going the extra mile giving our guests more opportunities to earn miles and our new partnership with Kaligo shows how we are continually adding to the range of benefits we offer.We are confident that Oman Air’s new partnership with Kaligo will receive a warm welcome from Sindbad members, who will appreciate the additional value and convenience it provides.”

Kyle Armstrong, CEO of Kaligo Travel Solutions said: “Kaligo Travel Solutions is honoured to partner with Sindbad. We endeavour to offer Sindbad members highly valuable and convenient options to earn points through their hotel bookings. We look forward to collaborating closely with Sindbad to offer its members world class booking experiences.”