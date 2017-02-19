Siemens Healthineers and Aga Khan University Hospital sign agreement

News Desk

DUBAI: Siemens Healthineers and the Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) have signed a landmark agreement at the Arab Health 2017 Exhibition under which Siemens Healthineers will, in a bucket arrangement, supply latest mammography system and other equipment to AKUH for its hospitals in Karachi.

Siemens state of the art mammography machines will help AKUH in its fight against this disease and will allow it to use latest technology for quick diagnosis and treatment. When presenting the letter of intent to Siemens Healthineers, Hans Kedzierski, CEO, Aga Khan University Hospital, said, “AKUH wanted to focus more on its core business, and to reduce the complexity and cost of procurement. Hence a strategic approach was launched to find a partner.”

On this occasion MD & CEO of Siemens Healthineers, Khurram Jameel, thanked Aga Khan University Hospital and Aga Khan Development Network for their long standing trust in Siemens, and said, “This agreement is a great example of strategic, one-vendor partnership in the healthcare field.” He added that Siemens Healthcare is honored to be associated with an institution like Aga Khan University Hospital that not only maintains its clinical excellence but is also expanding its healthcare initiatives in the field of education. He said, “It is a great opportunity for both of us to grow this relationship further for the betterment of the people of Pakistan.”

The Aga Khan University is one of nine agencies in the Aga Khan Development Network, a group of private development agencies with mandates ranging from health and education to architecture, culture, microfinance, rural development, disaster reduction, promotion of private-sector enterprise and the revitalisation of historic cities.

Siemens Healthineers, is the separately managed healthcare business of Siemens AG and enables healthcare providers around the world to meet their current challenges and to excel in their respective environments. A leader in medical technology, Siemens Healthineers is constantly innovating its portfolio of products and services in both its core areas in imaging for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes as well as in laboratory diagnostics and molecular medicine.

Siemens Healthineers is also continuously developing its digital health services and hospital management offerings, working closely with operators to develop common fields of business and to help them to not only minimize their risks, but also to exploit new opportunities.

In fiscal 2015, which ended on September 30, 2015, Siemens Healthineers generated revenue of €12.9 billion and net income of over €2.1 billion and has about 45,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com/healthineers.