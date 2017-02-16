SIA to Perform First UAE Concert at 2017 Dubai World Cup, Saturday March 25

By our correspondent

DUBAI: Australian hitmaker, Sia is to bring the curtain down on the 22nd running of the Dubai World Cup at Meydan Racecourse on Saturday March 25, 2017, with a 70-minute concert featuring her biggest hits. Tickets start AED450 – store.meydan.ae.

The ‘Cheap Thrills’ and ‘Chandelier’ singer, who will be making her first appearance in the UAE, will take to the Apron Views concert stage at around 9.30pm following the 22nd running of the $10m Dubai World Cup.

Access to the concert is exclusive to Dubai World Cup ticket holders.

A spokesperson for Sia said: “Sia is thrilled to be performing at the Dubai World Cup at Meydan, being a part of such a prestigious occasion and for her fans to see her show in the UAE for the first time”

Eight times Grammy nominated Sia is also the recipient of an MTV Video Music Award, multiple ARIA Awards and has released seven studio albums, including her most recent and highly acclaimed, “This Is Acting”.

A prolific songwriter, Sia has penned hits for many other high-profile artists including “Titanium” in collaboration with David Guetta, “Diamonds” with Rihanna, “Wild One” with Flo Rida and “Pretty Hurts” with Beyonce.

As part of the biggest social and sporting event on the UAE calendar, ticket holders will gain access to the nine horse races that make up Dubai World Cup day, the spectacular live show and fireworks display as well as the event-closing Sia concert.

Dubai World Cup tickets cost AED450 for Apron Views until March 19 when they increase to AED600. Numerous hospitality ticket packages are also available. store.meydan.ae for more on all Dubai World Cup ticket options.