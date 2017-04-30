Sharjah International Airport handled 2.74 million passengers in Q1 2017

By our correspondent

SHARJAH: Sharjah International Airport achieved a growth of 2% in passenger traffic during the first quarter of 2017. The total number of passengers that passed through Sharjah International Airport in the first quarter of 2017 grew to 2.741 million, up from 2.687 million passengers during the corresponding period in 2016. The growth reflects the increased passengers’ satisfaction in the quality services provided by the airport.

Aircraft movements increased to 18,569 in Q1, 2017, a 2.85% growth as compared with the 18,054 recorded in the first quarter of 2016.

H.E. Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Airport Authority, said: “The figures from Q1 2017 show the sheer scale of growth and activity being recorded in the Emirate of Sharjah with regard to both tourist traffic and business activity. The indicators bode well for more growth by the airport ahead of the year end with the continuous support of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council”.

Al Midfa added: “The increase in passenger traffic in the first quarter of the year was driven by the growth in the number of passengers in January, during which the airport handled 969.633 passengers, a 4.31% growth compared with the figures for the same period in 2016. The airport served 827,369 and 944,038 passengers in February and March respectively, and we are happy with this growth which serves the various sectors in the Emirate of Sharjah and the UAE”.

Al Midfa added that the aircraft movements in January increased by 5.07% to 6487 movements, and reached 5622 and 6460 movements in February and March respectively: “This reflects the steady pace of growth in terms of aircraft movements and passenger traffic, thanks to the flexible policy adopted by the airport and the facilities given to airlines and passengers”.

Al Midfa clarified: “The growth rate was achieved by the airport to cater to a similar growth in the travel and tourism industry in the Emirate and the UAE. This will help achieve Sharjah Tourism Vision 2021, which aims to attract more than 10 million tourists by 2021”.

The Sharjah Airport Authority expects more unprecedented growth by the airport this year, as the airport attracts new airlines. In addition, current airlines continue to expand, adding new destinations, making a valuable addition to the aviation industry in the Emirate.