Sencor brings Innovative and Stylish Small Home Appliances to Pakistan

By our corespondent

KARACHI: MRM Traders, a leading distributor of consumer electronics announced today that it has signed an agreement with Sencor, a worldwide manufacturer of consumer electronics products, to distribute its small home appliances to Pakistan Market. As its exclusive distributor, MRM Traders brings an array of Sencor’s innovative and stylish smart juicers, smart electric kettles, stand and food mixers, hand blenders, electric toasters and vacuum cleaners to its extensive network of retailers across Pakistan.

“We are very pleased that Pakistan has become the next distribution market for Sencor products. Entry into the Pakistan market presents a challenge for us because it is marked by stiff competition; however, we believe that the combination of a strong distribution partner, our experience, and the unique collection of premium products with fresh European design will bring success. Both, the pastel and solid lines come in nine different colors and has received the prestigious Red Dot Award for outstanding design,” said Mr. David Beneš, International Sales Director MENA, Asia, Sencor.

“MRM Traders is excited to help Sencor expand their retail footprint and allow more consumers throughout Pakistan to experience this world-renowned line of trendy small home appliances. These high-quality affordable small appliances come with all accessories and one year replacement warranty.” said Mr. Muhammad Rauf Moosa, Chief Executive, MRM Traders.”

Sencor appliances combine leading technology and innovative design, delivering practical yet fashionable products that easily integrate into the consumer lifestyle.”

“Sencor’ appliances are trendy and come in a variety of styles and colors, providing retailers with an exciting new assortment of small home appliances to fit the personal style of a wide range of consumers. Our products match the tone of any kitchen, beautifully harmonize with their surroundings and brightens up the spaces of anyone who uses them,” said Mr. Fawad Sayeed, Regional Marketing Manager Asia, Sencor.