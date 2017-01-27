Selina Rashid Khan honoured with Top Women in PR Award

News Desk

NEW YORK: The PR News annual list of Top Women in PR salutes the innovation and accomplishments of women in PR world over, sometimes against the glass ceiling, other times against the grain.

PR News’ Top Women in PR list is comprised of the most influential women, the ones driving the agenda for the industry and in their companies-women who have made bold advances in managing crises, developing brand messages, protecting and building brand reputations and creating content for digital platforms, for their own organisations or for clients.

This is the first time PR from Pakistan has been recognised on a global form, led by Lotus Client Management & Public Relations and Selina Rashid Khan. The company has been the driving force behind some of Pakistan’s most influential and impactful people and award winning brands including Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, L’Oreal Pakistan, campaigns for Coca-Cola, Unilever, Oppo, HSY, Sania Maskatiya, Sapphire, the PFDC.

Lotus is simply Pakistan’s premier professional publicity agency, first introduced in 2007.