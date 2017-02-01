SECMC and IBA sign MoU to impart high quality training to engineers

KARACHI: With an aim to produce high quality human resource from area with the lowest human development indicators, Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) and Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to impart high quality training to engineers hailing from Tharparkar.

Under the program, IBA Karachi will teach management related courses to Thari Engineers in Thar Block II of District Tharparkar who have been selected by SECMC’s under Thari Trainee Engineers Program (TTEP).

A formal agreement signing ceremony was held here on Tuesday and signed by Shamsuddin Ahmed Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer of SECMC and Dean and Director of IBA Karachi Dr. Farrukh Iqbal. The MoU was also co-signed by Ahsan Zafar Syed, Chief Operating Officer of Engro Powergen Thar Limited (EPTL), Dr. Izhar M. Hussain, Director Center for Executive Education (IBA), Kashif Ahmed Soomro, Director Human Resources, SECMC and Sumera Muhammad, Manager Skills Development Program (IBA).

Thar Trainee Engineers Program is a unique initiative, launched by SECMC, Engro Powergen Limited and Engro Powergen Thar Limited for the youth of Thar with the objective of developing the local talent by providing them with the best 2-year-long professional training at Mine and Power Project at SECMC Block II, Tharparkar.

Trainees hired through this program will be provided trainings in managerial, technical and self-development skills. They will also receive on-the-job training and individual mentoring focused on preparing them for successful professional careers.

Speaking on the occasion, SECMC CEO, MrShamsuddin Shaikh said that through this program, we aim to pave the way for future leaders and fill the talent pipeline for Thar Coal and future projects

“Development of quality human resource from Tharparkar is an integral part of objectives set under Engro’s Thar Coal project, which would help them to acquiring senior managerial positions in future,” he added.

Dr. Farukh Iqbal was of the view that these initiatives continue to be implemented in a way that generates sustained benefits for Thari students belong to underdeveloped area of Tharparkar.

In recent years, he said, the Institute has launched new academic programs, the hiring of many more full-time PhD faculty, and the establishment of new centers and partnerships, which would be utilized to benefit Thari Engineers to build their career and serve Pakistan. PR