SaudiGulf Airlines first in the Kingdom introduce exclusive Chauffeur Service

News Desk

DAMMAM: SaudiGulf Airlines, the new National Quality Airline in Saudi Arabia is further enhancing the customer journey towards smoother and easier travelling in the Kingdom by introducing a new chauffeur service which will be available for all SaudiGulf Airline’s passengers.

This service which can be booked along with the air ticket, will allow passengers to enjoy the SaudiGulf experience by being picked up by the chauffeur at their point of origin to be taken to the airports, and be greeted after landing by the chauffeur to be driven to their destination.

Announcing this new product extension, Mr. Samer Majali, Chief Executive Officer, SaudiGulf Airlines said, “SaudiGulf’s boutique offering is focused on providing quality service at every touch point, where every passenger receives individual attention. The SaudiGulf Chauffeur service allows us to extend this genuine hospitality and offer customers a highly personalised, reliable and convenient chauffeur service.”

SaudiGulf Airlines currently operates flights from Dammam to Riyadh and Jeddah and between Jeddah and Riyadh, also operating flights between Dammam Abha.

This convenient Pick-Up and Drop-Off Service is available within a range of 75kms from the airport and is offered in three Packages; Basic, Family and Premium.

Basic’offers a fleet range of Camry, Sonata & Mazda starting from SAR 99. ‘Family’gives you a choice of GMC Suburban & Chevrolet Tahoe starting from SAR 149. Premium allows customers to enjoy a personal drive of Audi A6 or BMW 5 Series at prices starting from SAR 149.

SaudiGulf Airlines,has entered into a strategic partnership with Avis to offer an exclusive chauffeur service to SaudiGulf passengers. Avis, is one of the leading car rental brands in the world has over 40 years of experience in the Kingdom. Present at more than 30 locations nationwide, Avis offers the latest model fleets ranging from small, medium and full size sedans to SUV, 4×4 and luxury cars.

SaudiGulf customers can now avoid long queues, taxi services as well as floating rates and enjoy this exclusive chauffeur service at their doorstep.