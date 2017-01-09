Saudi Geological Survey selects Nexthink for Advanced Real-Time Analytics

News Desk

RIYADH: As an independent entity of the Ministry of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources,Saudi Geological Survey (SGS) has a mandate to explore the country’s rich mineral deposits, map key development sites and conduct a variety of geo-hazard, geo-environmental and hydro geological studies to serve the Saudi community. The Saudi government has recently commissioned SGS to assist in achieving its 2030 Vision by implementing several development and economic projects that will contribute to the diversification of income resources in the Kingdom.

In order to fulfil its duty of supplying up-to-date and accurate information to the Council of Ministers; SGS requires a reliable IT environment to facilitate remote connections and offer uninterrupted service to its growing mobile-workforce. Under the leadership of His Excellency Dr. Zohairben Abdelhafiz Nawab, President of SGS- today announced that SGS has selected Nexthink®, to implement its advanced IT analytics solution for real-time visibility of its environment across multiple locations in the Kingdom.

Mr. Bander Al-Gahtani, Director General of Information Technologies and Communications, SGS said,“SGS relies on a large number of critical IT applications to help us meet our business objectives and we need to ensure the best performance for our end-users. With Nexthink, we have a real-time view of our entire infrastructure that enables us to tackle issues as and when they happen. The IT team can now easily assist our employees even in remote areas at any time – efficiently and securely.”

Eng. Sameh Al-Nakhbi, Manager of Network Systems Department, SGS added, “Nexthink provides the necessary information to instantly understand any issues end-users are having; enabling our team to proactively investigate and remediate issues before they can impact efficiency and productivity.”

Ahmed ElNaggar, Western Region Sales Manager at Nexthink said,“IT analytics provide SGS essential visibility from the end-user perspective. The solution helps SGS to understand how employees are using their devices, which applications they use, and how they interact with the IT infrastructure at large, allowing the IT team to quickly respond and resolve issues from the ground up.”