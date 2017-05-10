Satcom Direct and Lufthansa Technik extend nicemedia® in-flight entertainment service to all platforms

By our correspondent

MELBOURNE: The nicemedia® premium content service launched by SD at MEBAA 2016 for aircraft equipped with nice®HD cabin systems is now available for all IFE/CMS platforms. Together with Lufthansa Technik, SD has expanded the types of jets which can benefit from the nicemedia SmartBox system, which delivers Hollywood blockbuster movies and contemporary TV shows to the cabin. SD will be booking appointments for onboard demos during EBACE 2017 at Booth S80.

The wide selection of movies and TV shows, available via the portable system, can be viewed on cabin monitors or can be streamed to personal electronic devices including iPhones, iPads, Android phones and tablets. Multiple devices and users are supported allowing passengers to watch different content on PEDs and cabin monitors at the same time. To maintain currency, automated monthly content updates can be downloaded to the SmartBox while on the ground, avoiding additional data usage onboard. Up to 450 movies and TV shows per year will be made available.

“Together with our partner Satcom Direct we are pleased to receive a lot of interest in our new nicemedia service from operators, OEMs, completion houses, and retrofit companies,” says Philip von Schroeter, Director of OEM Programs at Lufthansa Technik. “It seems the market is realizing the need for legal media content and we’re offering exactly what they need.”

“The demand for in-flight entertainment is rising as passengers increasingly expect a similar entertainment experience in the air, as on the ground. Our partnership with Lufthansa Technik allows us to provide great entertainment in a convenient format. The option to preload the data, carry on the box, and plug and play, is a real bonus for any operator or owner,” said Ken Bantoft, SD Chief Technology Officer.

Movies are guaranteed to be shown in English, German, Spanish and French across a variety of genres including action, adventure, comedy, family and science fiction. The content is DRM-secured and licensed, and includes new releases and high definition content.