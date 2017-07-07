Sanat hosts exhibition “On my way to Wonderland” by Obaid ur Rahman

By Kamran Hashim

KARACHI: Sanat Initiative Art Gallery brought something very unique and new for art fraternity by exhibiting 3d street-art with chalk at their gallery with exhibits from Obaid-ur-Rahman.

Speaking at the show 3D artist Obaid-ur-Rahman informed that this is his first solo exhibition and it’s also first time when 3D street-art with chalk in being exhibited/displayed at any art gallery for which thanked Abid Merchant of Sanat Initiative Art Gallery for appreciating his art-work and giving him an opportunity to exhibit his art here at Sanat.

Obaid-ur-Rahman started painting three years ago on paper, initially all paintings were on paper then he proceeded to paint on hard-boards and then onwards to walls. After some time all walls were utilized from there on he moved out where the world was waiting for him.

Without any proper training nor degree from any art school meant that he was on his own and with any backing of art school it was very difficult for Obaid-ur-Rahman to get recognized but social media helped. He searched all over internet for 3D Chalk Art and found many artist of his type. One of them was Tracey Leestum from America who became an inspiration for him. Tracey Leestum was amazed with his art-work which was without any proper training, she not only praised his art-work but also encouraged him to move out of box.

Participating in an exhibition in Germany was an amazing experience for him where participation with legends meant a lot, future plans are to participate in exhibitions in USA, again in Germany and more solo shows here in Karachi.