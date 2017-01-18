Samsung inaugurates another Smart Hub in Islamabad

News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Continuing with the pursuit of expanding its service network, to provide its consumers with a higher quality of services, Samsung has recently inaugurated a highly equipped Service Center – Samsung Smart Hub at Plaza #13, Wallayat Complex, Phase #VII, Baharia Town, Rawalpindi. This modern facility has been enriched with sophisticated equipment, to set higher standards of service-quality, to fulfill the changing needs of various consumer segments. A special inauguration ceremony was held to launch the facility in Islamabad.

Samsung Electronics, a global technology leader and award-winning innovator in consumer electronics, telecommunications and home appliances, has also introduced a unique concept of ‘Smart Hub’ service centers in Pakistan, to enhance the level of satisfaction among its buyers. Thus, winning the complete confidence of customers and reassuring them that; Samsung truly cares for them and stands behind the performance and quality of its products.

The authorized Smart Hub in Islamabad is also a one-stop solution that promises to deliver complete service, repair, maintenance and genuine parts replacement of all kinds of Samsung products, with the expert supervision of qualified and experienced engineers. This service center is a new milestone towards providing a pleasant and courteous service-experience, delivered in a convenient, timely and affordable manner, within a comfortable ambience.

The Managing Director of Samsung Pakistan – J. H. Lee said: “At Samsung, we consider After-Sales service as a key differentiator for our highly diversified range of products. We believe that when it comes to satisfying customers, there are no limits, only bars that must be set higher each time. Samsung is committed to continuously innovate and ensure that each of our products is performing optimally, for an extended period of time, to meet all the expectations of our customers. That is why we are consistently improving our service standards. I invite the Samsung customers to take full advantage of this new world-class facility, the Smart Hub in Islamabad.”

Samsung will soon be establishing more sophisticated facilities, to expand its extensive network of service centers, all over the country, catering to millions of Samsung buyers in Pakistan. The customers can visit the new service centre, to seek all kinds of service, maintenance, repairs or parts for their Samsung smartphones and tablets, Televisions (LED or Smart TV), Air-conditioners, Home-appliances, Computers, Digital Cameras, or any other genuine Samsung device or product. This is also an effective initiative to discourage the trade of counterfeit parts and unauthorized service operations in the local market.

This initiative reflects Samsung’s adherence to the global standards and best practices for reaching new heights of excellence and efficient operations, to expand its market share, while proactively serving the existing customer-base. Samsung Pakistan’s rapid success has been driven by continuous introduction of revolutionary products. The rapid expansion and superior performance of its sales and service network across Pakistan has also played a key role in its success.

Samsung has a firm resolve and robust plans for investing in Pakistan and delivering world-class products and services. It considers Pakistan as a promising market, with a vast population and sustainable economic growth. Samsung’s innovative and consumer-focused approach has inspired continuous excellence in performance and strengthened the brand-image, whereby Samsung has also been declared as the ‘Most Loved Brand’ in Pakistan. On the global scale, Samsung is currently ranked 7th among the Top-100 brands of the world by Interbrand’s prestigious ranking.