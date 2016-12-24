Samsung Gear S3 used to increase productivity in SATS’ tech ramp operations

News Desk

SINGAPORE: Samsung Electronics Singapore recently worked with SATS Ltd. (SATS), Asia’s leading provider of gateway services and food solutions, to provide Samsung Gear S3 smartwatches for use in technical ramp operations – a world first.

With all 130 of SATS’ technical ramp-handling staff receiving a Gear S3 smartwatch, productivity and workplace safety have been enhanced via the Internet of Things (IoT), helping to streamline on-ground processes and enhance communication, allowing SATS to reallocate resources for greater efficiency.

“It is heartening to see organizations like SATS embracing technology to enhance operation efficiency,” said Eugene Goh, Vice President, IT & Mobile, Samsung Electronics Singapore. “The Samsung Gear S3 offers mobile connectivity with the added benefit of facilitating hands-free operations. Our engineers worked in close collaboration with SATS to understand their requirements, and we were able to ensure optimum deployment of the Gear S3’s functionalities and features for SATS.”

By pairing the smartwatch with their Bluetooth bone-conductor headsets, the technical-ramp staff can make and receive hands-free calls using their Gear S3. These headsets also allow staff to communicate even when wearing protective ear-defenders in an extremely noisy work environment.

The SATS technical-ramp staff will also receive their work duty schedules and instructions in real-time via their Gear S3 smartwatch, enabling hands-free communication as well as greater airside safety and productivity. Previously, work orders had been printed out, and the digitization of this process has helped streamline efficiency, allowing staff to receive their work instructions in a timely and safe manner.