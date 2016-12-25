Samsung Electronics to launch Wind-Free™ Air Conditioner at CES 2017

News Desk

LAS VEGAS: Samsung Electronics today announced it will unveil its first ever, award-winning Wind-Free™ wall-mounted air conditioner at CES 2017 in Las Vegas, following the huge success of its floor-standing Wind-Free™ air conditioner in South Korea. The AR9500M air conditioner has integrated Samsung’s exclusive Wind-Free™ Cooling technology into its design – providing customers with a cooler indoor climate and optimal energy efficiency without the discomfort of direct cold airflow.

“Consumers will love the cool, efficienct air conditioning capabilities of the AR9500M in their home,” said Byung-Sam Seo, President of home appliances at Samsung Electronics. “And they will really love that they no longer have to deal with uncomfortable, cold air – as well as reduced electric bills.”

The AR9500M provides customers with the ideal condition by maintaining the comfortable room temperature, using Wind-Free™ Cooling to gently disperse cold air through 21,000 micro air holes. A two-step cooling system which first lowers tempertures in “Fast Cooling Mode” and then automatically switches to “Wind-Free™ Cooling Mode” creating “still air” once the desired temperature is reached. This approach can also reduce energy consumption by up to 72 percent compared to Fast Colling mode.

Using Samsung’s new Digital Inverter 8-Pole with POWERboost technology™, the AR9500M’s motor generates fewer torque fluctuations – reducing the overall energy required and shortening the time needed for the compressor to reach its maximum speed (Hertz).

The AR9500M is also Wi-Fi-enabled so it can be controlled from anywhere through Samsung’s Smart Home app. Users can remotely regulate temperature, adjust settings, receive real time updates about performance and daily energy usage, as well as troubleshoot solutions when a repair is needed.

The AR9500M’s unique Triangle Architecture has a wider inlet which allows more air to be drawn in at once, while the optimal width and angle of the outlet, extra v-blades, and large fan – 22 percent larger than previous models – ensure air is cooled and expelled faster, farther and wider, to reach every corner of the room.

Samsung Electronics’ booth will be open at Level 1, Central Hall Booth #15006 of LVCC from January 5 through 8 for CES 2017.