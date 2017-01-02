Samsung earns ENERGY STAR Emerging Technology Award for 20 Refrigeration Models in 2017

SEOUL: Samsung Electronics today announced that 20 models in its newest refrigeration line have earned the coveted ENERGY STAR Emerging Technology Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The EPA’s ENERGY STAR program is the trusted source for energy-efficient product labeling and consumer education. The Emerging Technology Award recognizes products that are at the forefront of energy conservation and climate protection.

All 20 Samsung refrigerator models, set to be released in 2017, are recognized for the innovative R-600a refrigerant system which meets the EPA’s demanding performance criteria to reduce energy use and lower greenhouse gas emissions. Samsung Electronics is the first manufacturer to receive EPA approval to market full-sized, residential Top Mount Freezer and French Door models using this new technology.

The EPA first awarded the ENERGY STAR Emerging Technology Award in 2011, and focuses on a different product category or eco-conscious theme each year. Samsung is a two-time winner – in addition to recognition for 2017 refrigerators, the brand received the award in 2013 for its eco-friendly DV457 clothes dryer.

The Road to Energy Savings

Samsung’s new R-600a refrigerant is naturally occurring and climate-friendly, with no ozone depletion potential and very low Global Warming Potential (GWP) rating. R-600a requires less work to be done by the unit’s compressor, which not only reduces energy usage by 6.5% but also makes the refrigerator quieter than previous models.

Samsung developed the technology ahead of planned changes to refrigerant qualifications that EPA looks to influence by 2021. Equipped with the advanced technology, the 2017 award-winning refrigerators met the EPA’s new qualifications of a GWP rating below 15 while producing an energy efficiency gain of 5 percent or higher. Additionally, the R-600a refrigerant has been approved for use in the US market by the EPA’s Significant New Alternative Policy (SNAP) Program.

“Samsung strives to meet the highest environmental standards, and we are proud to be honored by the EPA for our innovative and eco-friendly refrigerator product development,” said Byung-Sam Seo, President of Home Appliances at Samsung Electronics. “The R-600a refrigerant is a game-changer in terms of reducing energy usage, and we are proud of the advancements we’ve made to create more environmentally responsible home appliance products.”

In addition to being energy efficient, Samsung’s 2017 refrigeration line delivers more choice, flexibility and connectivity for consumers today. New internal features such as enhanced precision cooling, flexible storage options and upgraded interior lighting are matched by updates to exterior details like redesigned handles and premium finishes, as well as seamless designs to fit well in any kitchen.

For more, please visit Samsung's CES booth #15006, on Level 1 of the Central Hall in the Las Vegas Convention Center from January 5-8, 2017.