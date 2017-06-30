Samsung announces Rose Pink edition of the Galaxy S8+

By our correspondent

SEOUL: Samsung Electronics has officially released its sixth color edition of the Galaxy S8+ 64GB model: Rose Pink.

Starting June 30, the Rose Pink version of the smartphone will be available in select markets including South Korea and Taiwan.*

Inspired by nature, the new hue envelops the device, creating a sense of unity and fluidity between the glass and metal of the phone’s body. The Rose Pink color itself is simultaneously sophisticated and modern, adding to the overall aesthetics of the device, intensifying the depth of its design.

Featuring a sleek, bezel-less design that flows over the phone’s sides, the Galaxy S8+ incorporates cutting edge mobile technologies that enhance the user experience. Included among these features are its immersive Infinity Display, unified UX, Dual Pixel camera and Bixby intelligent interface.

In addition to the new hue, Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and S8+ are available in Midnight Black, Orchid Gray, Coral Blue, Arctic Silver and Maple Gold.