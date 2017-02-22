Samsung announces new products at 7th annual MENA Forum in Singapore

By our correspondent

SHARJAH: Samsung Electronics Middle East and North Africa (MENA), today, unveiled how it is building on its heritage of innovation to reach higher for consumers during its 7th annual MENA Forum in Singapore. Samsung demonstrated a renewed commitment to consumers unveiling new products that offer increased choice and flexible options, a design philosophy that is elegant and thoughtful and technology that puts the customer in control.

During the forum, key product announcements included the stunning new QLED TV lineup, FlexWash™ laundry system, Windless AC and the all-new Galaxy A (2017). In addition to its product line up, Samsung showcased how it has been developing the Internet of Things (IoT) with an ecosystem of products and devices that can seamlessly connect to one another.

Samsung also held an insight session entitled ‘Mining Minds: Big Data Reveals our Desires’ with Dr. Gilyoung Song, Big Data Expert and Senior Executive Vice President of Daumsoft, Inc. at the MENA Forum. During the session, Dr. Song detailed his research and claimed that it is possible to capture the global trends prevailing in our society by observing and grasping the changes and dynamics of people’s minds latent in social media. His session covered the fundamental social big data mining methodology as well as several case studies illustrating successful real world applications.

“Innovation has always been a part of Samsung’s legacy, enabling us to continuously offer consumers unlimited possibilities and new experiences. Over the years, we spoke about our vision of the Internet of Things, and we continue to defy the barriers to ensure our evolution in the IoT space,” said Choong Ro Lee, President of Samsung Electronics, Middle East & North Africa office. “This year, we will continue our heritage of innovation to deliver elegantly-designed products and services that place consumers firmly at the center.”

In line with its efforts to empower communities throughout the region, Samsung announced the Samsung Youngsters Academy Program, which enables youthsin the region to embrace technology. Additionally, in collaboration with NGO’s, ministries of education and universities around the region, Samsung has expanded its Smart School initiativeto 10 additional MENA cities – offering more students the prospectnot only to learn, but also experience information technology in classrooms.

“Our aim is to deliver technologies that not only bring flexibility and choice to consumer, but that enhance lives and bring about a positive change. We believe it’s our responsibility to utilize our technologies to contribute to the social wellbeing of the MENA community,” added Mr. Lee.

During the Forum, Samsung also held a TV Tech Seminar for media and partners, detailing its 2017 QLED strategy. The seminar included a familiarization session with the general features of QLED including picture quality, color volume dynamic metadata and more.