RTA obtains highest Green Organization’s Award in energy management in Bouchon, Korea

DUBAI: The Green Organization has named Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) a winner of the Green World Award 2016, the most prestigious award in energy management in public and private sectors awarded by The Green Organization. To this effect, a recognition event has recently taken place in the South Korean’s city of Bouchon to honor the winners of the awards where RTA has competed in the Best Energy Management Practices category. The Green Organization is an independent, non-profit organization that honors the best practices in environment and energy conservation.

HE Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA expressed pride and honor while accepting the trophy from Nasser Bu Shehab, CEO of RTA’s Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector cum Chair of RTA’s Energy and Green Economy Committee.

“Winning the highest accolade of the Green Organization awards signals RTA’s continuous efforts to adopt the best practices in green economy guided by the plan of Dubai emirate and the UAE in this regard, besides consulting and sharing information in public transport and project management industries among others. RTA’s practices come in implementation of the initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai in 2012 under the theme ‘Green Economy for Sustainable Development.’ The initiative consists of six themes: green energy, government policies, green city, handling the impact of climate change, green life, and green technology,” commented HE Mattar Al Tayer.

“The trophy won by RTA and received by Amir Saleem, Director of Safety, Risk, Regulation and Planning at Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector in Bouchon, South Korea, is a source of pride for all of us,” said Nasser BuShehab. “RTA has deservedly been named the ‘Champion of Champions’ by winning the most coveted award of the Green Organization. It reflects RTA’s prestigious ranking globally in energy management and green economy practices. The RTA’s file submitted to the jury panel included the formidable efforts made by RTA in vital fields such as energy management and green economy, in keeping with the best practices in Dubai, UAE and the world over.

“Since inception, RTA has been making relentless efforts to conserve energy and natural resources. It has played a pioneering role in introducing energy management system in all projects and operations. In 2013, RTA efforts had been rewarded by obtaining ISO 50001 certification as the first government entity to attain this accreditation in the region,” said Bu BuShehab.

“RTA has charted out a comprehensive structure for Green Economy, rendering it the first government entity to accomplish this project in the region, which emulates RTA’s strategic drive to promote this global concept. It has developed specialist strategies for energy and green economy aligned with the local, federal and global strategies in this regard.

“Over the past three years, RTA has completed 45 projects and initiatives relating to energy & green economy, and established the Green Economy Section under direct supervisions of RTA’s Safety, Risk, Regulation, and Planning Department, as a reference for documenting all green projects and initiatives across RTA. It has stipulated a plan to transform 50% of taxicabs into hybrid vehicles by 2020 and embarked on a trial project for converting streetlights into LED lights. Projects unleashed by RTA include starting the trial operation of Electric Bus and CNG-Powered Bus, measuring vehicles carbon footprint in Dubai, starting the operation of electric & solar-powered abras, and planning for obtaining LEED certificate for Route 2020 Project,” he added.