Reynaldo Lands Third Consecutive Dubawi Stakes for Treble-Winning Zabeel

DUBAI: Veteran campaigner, Reynaldothewizard worked his old magic at Meydan Racecourse on Thursday evening, landing the Listed Dubawi Stakes for a third consecutive time and the fourth time in total.

The Satish Seemar-trained stable star ground out a determined win over 2016 Dubai Golden Shaheen winner and course record holder, Muarrab.

Muarrab’s jockey, Jim Crowley made a determined bid for victory from the front but eleven year old Reynaldothewizard, found his stride and finished the winner by half-a-length.

Seemar indicated that the next time his charge would be seen on the track would be Super Saturday on March 5 and would then steer a course for the Dubai Golden Shaheen, a race he won in 2013.

“We will probably wait for Super Saturday now,” he said. “He is just a great horse to have in the yard. I feel that this could have been his best race. I know he’s a Group 1 winner, but he showed today that he still really wants to win.”

Mullen added: “It does not happen very often but I am speechless. What can you say? I love this horse; he was my first Group 1 winner and he just keeps producing the goods.

“They went quick but I was able to stay within striking distance and, once we hit the straight, I always knew he would find plenty. He’s the horse of a lifetime.

“Satish and the whole team deserve so much credit; to keep a horse of his age in this shape and form is far from easy and he is a real star for everyone involved.”

Reynaldothewizard’s win represented a treble for the Zabeel Stables team which also tasted victory with Town’s History and North America.

North America was winning his third consecutive race in the Mina Hamriya, a 1600m dirt handicap.

Sent straight to the front by Mullen, he had most of his 14 rivals in trouble before entering the straight but had to dig deep to repel a sustained challenge from Mickael Barzalona aboard Heavy Metal.

Mullen’s mount kept on finding plenty though, finally winning by more than a length.

“This horse just keeps progressing,” said Mullen. “He is rising through the ranks in style at the moment but this was the first time he has really had to battle and, fair play to him, he has really responded well.

“I guess he will have a little break now but, hopefully, he can go on from here.”

Town’s History later won the JAFZA, a 2000m turf handicap, under Mullen.

Having his third local start but first in the UAE on the grass, he was never far off the speed before being sent to the front just over 200m out by Mullen.

“He has relished being back on turf and loved that fast ground,” said Mullen. “Well done to the Dubai Racing Club for giving us this opportunity as there are not many turf races for this kind of horse.

“He is only a young horse and, hopefully, there is more to come from him over this kind of trip or perhaps even further.”

Only seven went to post for the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Cruise Terminal 2810m turf handicap but it proved to be a fascinating tactical affair.

Jockey George Downing was initially allowed an easy lead aboard Blue Rambler but his rivals obviously decided the speed was too slow and Christophe Soumillon allowed Godolphin’s Red Galileo to ease to the front.

They led fully 1600m from home but, in the straight, were headed by Mickael Barzalona aboard Rembrandt Van Rijn.

Soumillon’s mount, trained by Saeed bin Suroor, who was in double form, fought back to regain the initiative. He then had to dig deep to deny the late challenge from Tadhg O’Shea aboard the Satish Seemar-trained Carbon Dating.

“He was very keen early on when the pace was not quick enough for him,” said Soumillon. “It was pretty windy out there which seemed to set him alight so I was happy to let him stride on.

“He was having a good look around but changed legs when I needed him to and ran on very well. I think he is a galloper rather than a speed horse and he stayed on really well.

“He clearly has a good attitude though and would probably stay further.”

Bin Suroor was successful again with Elhaame under Adrie De Vries in the concluding the Mina Rashid Marina, a 2000m turf handicap.

The Mina Rashid, a 1600m turf handicap, not only saw Britain open their 2017 Dubai World Cup Carnival account but also provide a memorable 1-2-3 for the same country.

Ridden by Daniel Muscutt, Fanciful Angel landed the spoils for trainer, Marco Botti and was chased home by Denis Coakley’s Hors De Combat and Dubai World Cup Carnival regular, Belgian Bill saddled by George Baker.

Settled well off the early speed, after a tardy start, the winner was rushed up to challenge early in the straight and, having hit the front 200m from home, was always in control.

“He did it nicely and obviously likes it here having won at last year’s Carnival,” said Muscutt. “He did a nice piece of work at Chelmsford the other day and that has, clearly, put him spot on for tonight.”

The penultimate race, the Jebel Ali Port, a 1200m turf handicap, also went to Britain with the ultra game success of Final Venture who tried his utmost to lead from the start.

Ridden by Pat Dobbs for Paul Midgley, he was definitely headed by Godolphin’s Steady Pace with barely 100m to run but he was not going to beaten, battling back to lead again in the dying strides.

The opening National Industrial Park, a 1600m dirt maiden, was won in style by Fawree who basically led from start to finish under Bernard Fayd’Herbe.

Trained by Mike de Kock for Sheikh Mohd bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, Fawree was an excellent second on his 1400m debut and only previous start, building on that in style here.

“The starting stalls have been an issue with him but Mike and his team have done a lot of work to remedy that which has certainly paid off,” said Fayd’Herbe.

“He was always travelling well, relished the 1400m and will stay further,” he added.

Racing at Meydan resumes on Saturday January 14 and features the popular AED300 Terrace Brunch.